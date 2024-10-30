TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
President Prabowo’s foreign policy test at G20 Summit

At the G20 Summit, Indonesia stands a greater opportunity to promote more representative global decision-making in addressing global and regional security issues.

Rafsi Albar and Haekal Al Asyari (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Debrecen, Hungary
Wed, October 30, 2024

President Prabowo Subianto poses ahead of his administration's first cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024.
G20 Indonesia 2022

Less than a month after his inauguration as Indonesia’s eighth president, Prabowo Subianto will find himself on an international podium in Peru and Brazil in November. On this Latin American trip, the President will have an opportunity to address the global audience on the direction of his foreign policy for the next five years.

The President and his entourage will fly to Peru to attend the annual summits of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and then the Group of 20 (G20) in Brazil. The two multilateral organizations are non-binding groups. While APEC membership is based on its geographic position, the G20 membership is decided by the GDP of the members.

According to its official website, while the G20's decisions are not legally binding, the member states make voluntary commitments, which carry considerable political weight. Decisions are implemented by the relevant bodies, such as the International Monetary Fund or the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

This year’s G20 Summit is particularly crucial given the developments throughout the globe, including in the Middle East. Last year, India hosted the summit. Throughout the years, what was originally meant to be a convening for matters on economics and trade has evolved into an informal conclave to collectively steer the direction of global governance more broadly, addressing anything from global health governance to conflict situations.

One of the most critical moments for the G20 occurred in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine. Western countries threatened to boycott the summit when Indonesia, as the host, invited President Vladimir Putin to Bali. Fortunately, the meeting proceeded smoothly, after Putin declared his absence from Bali.

One of the biggest focuses was on the COVID-19 pandemic recovery. While this endeavor is now being actively furthered at the World Health Organization, concerns over the next pandemic call for proactivity in ensuring resilience through cooperation. In this regard, advocacy to expedite the completion and ratification of the pandemic treaty, among other adjacent instruments, is pertinent.

In light of this, working groups including Youth 20, have passed consensus-based communiqués, as inputs across a range of priority issues to be addressed by the leaders in Brazil. One of the issues that continues to persist even among the G20 members is that of the global economic and trade architecture.

Food matters: Local farmers harvest corn on July 6, 2023, in Wambes village, Mannem district, Keerom regency, Papua. The village hosted the trial of the national food estate program, which was aimed at ensuring food security in the eastern part of the country.
Academia

Food sufficiency, or food security for Indonesia?
President Prabowo Subianto poses ahead of his administration's first cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. In his speech at the meeting, Prabowo urged all his ministers to support his trademark free nutritious meals program and to work efficiently despite the cabinet’s large size.
Academia

President Prabowo’s foreign policy test at G20 Summit

An Iranian crosses the road next to a pro-Palestine poster in Tehran on April 13, 2024.
Academia

New governments mark a new chapter in Iran-Indonesia relations

Former trade minister Thomas Lembong (center) wears a detainee jacket after the Attorney General's Office (AGO) named him a suspect in a corruption case on Oct. 29, 2024. Thomas, who campaigned on behalf of the Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar ticket in February's presidential election, has been accused of embezzling state funds of Rp 400 billion (US$25.39 million) in connection with sugar imports during his time in office from 2015 to 2016.
Politics

Former minister Thomas Lembong arrested in sugar import graft case
Energy and Mineral Resource Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (left) presents his dissertation on Indonesia's nickel industry management at University of Indonesia's campus in Depok, West Java on Oct. 16, 2024.
Editorial

Degraded degrees
This handout picture taken and released on October 25, 2024 shows President Prabowo Subianto speaking during a visit to the military academy in Magelang, Central Java.
Economy

Forcing Prabowo’s 8% growth ‘risks economy overheating’

The Jakarta Post
