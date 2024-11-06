TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24. (Antara/Herjoko Bald)

J

akarta voters will decide their leaders for the next five years during the simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27. The upcoming race will feature an independent contender known to peddle conspiracies, a former West Java governor backed by the bloated government coalition and a former minister endorsed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

The PDI-P's pick for the Jakarta governorship had caused quite a stir as it previously considered nominating popular Anies Baswedan, the opposition figure who lost this year's presidential election to Prabowo Subianto. Ultimately choosing to endorse its own candidate, Pramono Anung, has led analysts to believe that the PDI-P decided to play it safe as President Prabowo Subianto predictably retained a number of his predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's allies in his administration, including in the Red and White Cabinet.

Pramono was formerly a cabinet secretary in Jokowi's administration and among the hundreds of others who turned up at Prabowo's residence in South Jakarta when the president-elect was preparing his roster of ministers, deputy ministers and chiefs of state institutions. While some speculated that Pramono's visit reflected Prabowo's endorsement of his gubernatorial bid, Pramono brushed off the rumors and said he met Prabowo for silaturahmi (strengthening kinship).

Meanwhile, the big-tent Indonesia Onward Coalition (KIM), consisting of all the other major parties apart from the PDI-P, has nominated Golkar Party politician Ridwan Kamil for the Jakarta governorship. Although Prabowo's volunteers have rallied behind Ridwan and his running mate Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) executive Suswono, Prabowo himself won't have to throw his weight behind a particular candidate because even if Jakarta's top job goes to Pramono, he could serve as a strategic bridge to PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri who, until now, has yet to announce the party’s stance vis-à-vis the government.

Different pollsters have had contrasting views on electability. The most recent opinion poll published by Jakarta-based Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) in early October, for example, reported that Pramono and his running mate, actor-turned-politician Rano Karno, overtook Ridwan and Suswono in ratings, the former with 41.6 percent and the latter with 37.4 percent. The independent candidate pair, Dharma Pongrekun and Kun Wardana, on the other hand, trail behind with 6.6 percent.

Poltracking Indonesia, however, released a survey conducted within a similar timeframe suggesting that Ridwan and Suswono could potentially win the Jakarta election within a single round of voting, having achieved an electability rating of 51.6 percent. Pramono and Rano ranked second with 36.4 percent, while Dharma and Kun placed last with 3.9 percent.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The statistically significant differences in the results of the two polls have prompted the ethics council of the Indonesian Association for Public Opinion Surveys (Persepi), both firms of which are members, to conduct an investigation into the matter and is currently awaiting clarification from the two institutions. According to Saiful Mujani, a member of the ethics council and founder of pollster Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC), if either of the institutions are found to have committed serious ethics violations, they would be sanctioned by being removed from the association.

Popular

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Related Articles

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet

Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil dine together amid heated gubernatorial race

Analysis: Gibran could end up as another ‘spare tire’ vice president

Prabowo instructs ministers to prepare reform of energy subsidy scheme

Related Article

Bank lending to MSMEs slows down despite govt push

Analysis: Prabowo opts for military discipline in preparing his cabinet

Prabowo, Ridwan Kamil dine together amid heated gubernatorial race

Analysis: Gibran could end up as another ‘spare tire’ vice president

Prabowo instructs ministers to prepare reform of energy subsidy scheme

Popular

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections

Jokowi still pulls strings ahead of regional elections
Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information
Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

Former minister Thomas Lembong’s legal team to file pretrial motion against AGO

More in Opinion

 View more
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24.
Opinion

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind
Air Force personnel check packages of humanitarian aid that will be sent to Palestine, on Nov. 4, 2023, at the Halim Perdanakusuma airbase in Jakarta. The Indonesian government dispatches 51.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid for people in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Academia

The significance of synchronizing foreign and defense policies

Bald patch: Larges swaths of cleared land divides a smallholder oil palm plantation during a tree regeneration program on April 29, 2023, in Mesuji Raya district, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra.
Academia

Palm oil conference overshadowed by damaging information

Highlight
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto brief reporters on the development of 2024's third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth in his Jakarta office on Nov. 5, 2024.
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% as consumer spending loses steam
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left), Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right) and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right) pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24.
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by deputy ministers Nezar Patria (left) and Angga Raka Prabowo (right) during a working meeting with House of Representatives' Commission I at the House of Representatives building in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on November 5, 2024. The meeting discussed the ministry's the 100-day working plan, including fighting online gambling and preparation for concurrent regional elections on November 27.
Society

Meutya Hafid vows to purge communications ministry of online gambling

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt considers merging forestry and plantation SOEs
Companies

Liquidity challenges and growth expectations in the new government era
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo to welcome Singapore’s PM, discuss issues of mutual interest
Opinion

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind
Society

Meutya Hafid vows to purge communications ministry of online gambling
Economy

GDP growth drops below 5% as consumer spending loses steam
Jakarta

More than half of Jakartans have made their choice for governor
Archipelago

Home Minister urges local leaders to help control inflation ahead of regional elections
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Either Ridwan or Pramono will lead Jakarta, Prabowo doesn’t mind

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.