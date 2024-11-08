TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

Consumption of fast foods characterized by refined carbohydrates products, sugars and unhealthy fats raises blood sugar levels, and additional pressure on insulin function is observed. Eventually, this pattern leads to insulin resistance, a condition associated with type 2 diabetes, weight gain and obesity, among other health complications.

Micah Wanandi and Dicky Tahapary (The Jakarta Post)
Irvine California, United States/Jakarta
Fri, November 8, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic High calorie: A online delivery driver collects a fast food order at a restaurant in this file photograph. (JP/Arief Suhardiman)

D

iabetes is increasing rapidly in Indonesia due to changes in life patterns, increased urbanization and social inequality. This rapid increase in the number of diabetes patients can be attributed to the increased consumption of fast foods late at night, which enhances the risk of diabetes-related complications in people of all ages.

The dietary factors leading to diabetes risk in a metropolis such as Greater Jakarta are representative of those found in most urban areas. The ordering of fast food in the region, which is Indonesia’s hottest food city, increased from 2.47 million orders between 2021 and 2022 to 2.9 million between 2022 and 2023.

The urban environment is characterized by low physical activity levels and easy access to foods high in energy density, which worsens the diabetes epidemic. Greater Jakarta’s trends portray the effects of urbanization and globalization on the citizens’ health, which requires focused programs on diet and lifestyle in the region.

The Indonesian population’s genetic predisposition, increased urbanization and changes in lifestyle and diet are some of the determinant causes for the upsurge in diabetes. Individual susceptibility is afforded by genetic predispositions.

However, it is urbanization that boosts the rate at which people shift to processed, high-sugar diets. Metabolic health declines with sedentary behavior compared with active living forms and increasingly sedentary work environments.

Consuming fast food at night, especially in the late hours, increases glucose vulnerability, hence the risk of diabetes. Collectively, these elements contribute to diabetes prevalence, and there is a need to address modifiable risk factors in the dynamic Indonesian society, especially in Greater Jakarta.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesian food is predominantly a carbohydrate and fiber diet, vegetables, fruits, grains and lean meat, a diet low on calories and nutrients. Some popular foods include rice, tofu, tempeh, spinach, kale, parsley and other leafy greens, which are suitable for balancing nutrition and maintaining steady energy and metabolism.

However, changes in diets over the past few decades, from traditional to Westernized diets, have increased the consumption of processed foods, sugars, refined carbohydrates and saturated fats. Large quantities of fast foods and soft drinks containing high amounts of calories and sugar are easily available and consumed frequently, particularly by people residing in urban areas. This transition from nutrient-dense to energy-dense, low-nutrient foods increases diabetic risk substantially.

Late-night eating, especially high-calorie fast food, disrupts blood glucose regulation and reduces insulin sensitivity, impacting metabolic health. Late-night eating does not coincide with the body’s metabolic rate clock and fuels high blood glucose levels in the body most of the time.

Consumption of fast foods characterized by refined carbohydrates products, sugars and unhealthy fats raises blood sugar levels, and additional pressure on insulin function is observed. Eventually, this pattern leads to insulin resistance, a condition associated with type 2 diabetes, weight gain and obesity, among other health complications.

Gojek’s aggregate data showed a significant trend toward ordering fast foods, sweets and desserts sweets during the nighttime in Indonesia from 2021 to 2023, from 4.9 million to 5.9 million (a 19 percent increase) late at night. This trend extends to the Greater Jakarta region, Indonesia’s initial metropolitan center, where the orders were 2.47 million in 2021 and are expected to increase to 2.9 million in 2023 (a 17 percent increase) due to the heightened demand for oily and calorie-laden foods during late-night hours.

This demand corresponds to the availability; for instance, the number of restaurants that offer fast food and desserts grew from 483,509 in 2021 to 753,961 in 2023 (56 percent increase) Specifically, the outlets that operate beyond 10 p.m. increased to 191,204 from 122,789, or up by 56 percent. This shift also highlights that increasing accessibility and convenience of foods and beverages may affect Indonesia’s diet and diabetes risks.

Research conducted recently estimates that the figure of diabetic patients in the country will go up from 9.19 percent in the year 2020 to 16.09 percent by 2045 and will be as high as 40.7 million. This study was based on data from 2018 and applied a modeling framework to capture the risks and noncommunicable disease programs.

Failure to intervene would see deaths resulting from diabetes rise to almost double what they are currently, a fact that underscores why efforts for developing good public health approaches need to be stepped up.

It is recommended that the government collaborate with NGOs to continue employing programs that aim to raise the general public's awareness of the consequences of diabetes and commit itself to encouraging citizens to opt for a change in lifestyle and do regular check-ups.

The appropriate community interventions identified include public awareness campaigns launched through fashioning healthy dietary behaviors that encourage moderate frequency of fast foods and regular and balanced meal plans. Furthermore, technology has to be actively used in raising the topic of diet: applications have to show how a user can and has been navigating food delivery services, offering to replace unhealthy orders with better solutions.

Dietary changes with a specific emphasis on fast food consumed late at night contribute immensely to diabetes in Indonesia. Increased public health awareness and multi-sectoral cooperation between the government and other stakeholders are invaluable in dealing with this rising concern.

Encouraging the people of Indonesia to adopt healthier diets and increasing knowledge can help Indonesia prevent the diabetes crisis and create a better future for the nation’s citizens.

***

Micah Wanandi is a student of business and public health at the University of California, Irvine, the United States. Dicky Tahapary is an internal medicine specialist in the School of Medicine, of the University of Indonesia.

 

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Related Articles

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

One life lost at school is too many

SCOP3 Group Solidifies Position as Leading Luxury PR Agency with New Partnerships

Embracing sustainable cosmetics industry in Indonesia

Taxing sin goods: A strategic approach for public health and revenue generation

Related Article

Bringing ADHD Awareness to Light: Sasa’s New Campaign for Kids

One life lost at school is too many

SCOP3 Group Solidifies Position as Leading Luxury PR Agency with New Partnerships

Embracing sustainable cosmetics industry in Indonesia

Taxing sin goods: A strategic approach for public health and revenue generation

Popular

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse

How Indonesia can become a semiconductor powerhouse
Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad
Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

Prabowo says he’s still the boss as Gibran temporarily takes reins

More in Opinion

 View more
World of play: Children with cancer play together during an event organized by the Women’s Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry in Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 26, 2024. About 60 children living with the disease took part in the event.
Academia

Let’s make protecting children from violence a priority
Tight quarters: People watch a commuter train pass their makeshift houses built along a railway in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2023. The government has allocated Rp 493 trillion (US$31 billion) for social safety net spending next year.
Academia

Why we have to continuously update the poverty line
High calorie: A online delivery driver collects a fast food order at a restaurant in this file photograph. (JP/Arief Suhardiman)
Academia

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

Highlight
This handout picture taken and released on November 8, 2024 by the Presidential Palace shows President Prabowo Subianto (center) speaking with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (2nd left) and the Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Budi Gunawan (right) at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo heads to China as five-nation tour begins
Gaggle of shoppers: Crowds of people visit a shopping mall on April 9, 2023 in Serang, the capital of Banten province.
Editorial

Get real on GDP
New team: President Prabowo Subianto and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka arrive for a group photo with newly appointed cabinet ministers, at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo asks ministers to contact him directly during his trip abroad

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Lewotobi volcano spews huge ash tower, exclusion zone widened
Books

Exploring the interplay of human, nature and technology at 2024 Singapore Writers Festival
Politics

Ex-comunications minister Budi Arie under spotlight in online gambling case
Archipelago

Edy takes offensive in N. Sumatra debate, round 2
Archipelago

Mt. Semeru eruptions trigger local advisories
Companies

Antam shifts to Freeport for gold, ditching imports
Archipelago

Union calls for swift govt action to aid workers of bankrupt Sritex
Jakarta

Fire breaks out in Tanjung Priok area, 4 dead
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.