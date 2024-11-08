TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Why we have to continuously update the poverty line

According to the World Bank’s "Poverty & Equity Brief East Asia & Pacific" released in October 2023, under the global standard, 60.5 percent of Indonesia's population, around 166.6 million people, were living below the poverty line in 2022.

Nuri Taufiq and Lili Retnosari (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 8, 2024

Tight quarters: People watch a commuter train pass their makeshift houses built along a railway in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2023. The government has allocated Rp 493 trillion (US$31 billion) for social safety net spending next year.

E

radicating poverty has always been a national priority under every administration. The government of Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka has even set a target of establishing unified poverty data within its first 100 days in office.

This effort aims to ensure that policies can be accurately targeted, speeding up the reduction of Indonesia’s poverty rate. However, when discussing poverty data, one crucial issue remains a point of ongoing debate.

Currently, the poverty line used to determine whether someone is considered poor continues to face widespread criticism and is often seen as inadequate. According to the World Bank (2024), Indonesia’s poverty line is now close to the average poverty threshold of low-income countries, while Indonesia itself has already attained upper-middle-income status.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) is the official agency responsible for issuing poverty statistics in the country. In calculating poverty, BPS has traditionally used the basic needs approach, a method that aligns with the Handbook on Poverty and Inequality published by the World Bank. This method is also used by other developing countries.

Calculating poverty requires setting a poverty line, which reflects the minimum monthly expenditure in rupiah that an individual needs to meet basic living needs, including both food and non-food essentials.

The poverty line consists of two components: The food poverty line (the minimum expenditure needed for food, equivalent to 2,100 kilocalories per capita per day) and the non-food poverty line (the minimum expenditure needed for essential non-food items). Individuals whose average per capita monthly expenditure falls below this poverty line are then categorized as poor.

Since 1984, BPS has been calculating poverty rates, first published in the report "The Number and Percentage of Poor Population in Indonesia 1976-1981". Essentially, the method used has remained the same up to now.

World of play: Children with cancer play together during an event organized by the Women’s Empowerment and Children Protection Ministry in Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 26, 2024. About 60 children living with the disease took part in the event.
Academia

Let’s make protecting children from violence a priority
Tight quarters: People watch a commuter train pass their makeshift houses built along a railway in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 20, 2023. The government has allocated Rp 493 trillion (US$31 billion) for social safety net spending next year.
Academia

Why we have to continuously update the poverty line
High calorie: A online delivery driver collects a fast food order at a restaurant in this file photograph. (JP/Arief Suhardiman)
Academia

Greater Jakarta under the threat of diabetes epidemic

