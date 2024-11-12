TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 12, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions (Photo: Courtesy of Pertamina)

G

erindra politician Simon Aloysius Mantiri was recently appointed as the new CEO of state-owned oil and gas holding company Pertamina, followed by two other Gerindra politicians on the board of commissioners, one of them as chief commissioner. Their appointments reflect a change of Pertamina’s leadership from being led by professionals to now being dominated by political figures, which raises concerns as Pertamina faces heavier challenges with declining oil production amid President Prabowo Subianto’s energy self-sufficiency target.

Simon, Gerindra deputy secretary and also deputy treasury of the Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka campaign team (TKN) for the 2024 presidential election, replaced Nicke Widyawati who had served as Pertamina CEO for six years. Before being appointed as CEO, Simon had been Pertamina’s chief commissioner since June 2023, replacing Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama who stepped down from the position to campaign for rival presidential candidate Ganjar Panowo of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

After Simon got promoted as CEO, Pertamina’s president commissioner position was given to another Gerindra politician Mochamad Iriawan, a retired police commissioner general and a former chief of the Indonesian Soccer Association (PSSI), and a member of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN advisory board. In addition, Prabowo-Gibran TKN deputy strategic coordinator Condro Kirono was appointed as Pertamina’s independent commissioner.

The appointment of politicians, especially those of the ruling Gerindra Party has raised concerns among analysts as Pertamina is currently under great pressure to support Prabowo’s energy self-sufficiency target. During his inaugural speech, President Prabowo asserted his administration would achieve energy self-sufficiency by increasing the use of biofuels, a blend of fossil fuels with plantation products like crude palm oil (CPO), cassava, corn and sugarcane. Prabowo did not mention reversing the declining oil and gas production, though.

To achieve the target, Prabowo will focus on strengthening two state-owned enterprises (SOEs), Pertamina and state-owned electricity company PLN. While Pertamina is led by Gerindra politicians, PLN is led by PDI-P politician Darmawan Prasodjo, who was appointed by president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who was then a member of the PDI-P. Like Jokowi, Darmawan may not anymore be affiliated with the PDI-P.

Regarding PLN, Prabowo sees no problem in meeting electricity needs as the country has abundant coal and renewable energy sources, especially hydro and geothermal. As for Pertamina, Prabowo sees the problem in the high imports of oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Therefore, Prabowo told Pertamina to reduce and eventually stop importing oil by increasing production of biofuels and seeking alternative financing without relying on fiscal incentives and debts.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia has been a net oil importer since early 2004, when oil output was at 1.13 million barrels per day (bpd). Since then Indonesia’s oil lifting has been declining consistently to only 576,110 bpd in the first half of 2024. In fact Indonesia’s oil output has been declining since 1991, when output reached one of its peaks at 1.67 million bpd. While Indonesia’s oil lifting has been declining, domestic demand for fuels has increased, resulting in the higher demand for crude, now at 1.6 million bpd, most of which is imported.

Popular

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Related Articles

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions

Analysis: Jokowi’s hand detected in graft probe against ex-minister

Bobby leads in North Sumatra gubernatorial race

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Dedi maintains lead in West Java governor race

Related Article

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions

Analysis: Jokowi’s hand detected in graft probe against ex-minister

Bobby leads in North Sumatra gubernatorial race

Analysis: Indonesia overcomes skepticism to join BRICS

Dedi maintains lead in West Java governor race

Popular

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard

Indonesia's maritime agency to hold talks with Chinese coast guard
Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question

Global city or ‘janji gombal’: Jakarta’s future in question
Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

Prabowo concludes China trip, jets off to US

More in Opinion

 View more
Scan and pay: A customer scans a QRIS code to pay for a bowl of bakso (meatball soup) in Tangerang, Banten, on Oct. 17, 2024.
Academia

Safeguarding the sovereign payment system

(Photo: Courtesy of Pertamina)
Opinion

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions
COVID lessons: Students learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic on Oct. 18, 2021 atop Merona Hill in Hinas Kanan village, Hulu Sungai Tengah regency, South Kalimantan.
Academia

Meaningful digital transformation for the Asia-Pacific region

Highlight
A China Coast Guard vessel (back right) sails on March 5, 2024, near the Philippine military chartered Unaizah May 4 (left) during its supply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. The Philippines said on March 5 that China Coast Guard vessels caused two collisions with Philippine boats and water cannoned one of them, leaving four crew injured.
Asia and Pacific

Philippines says China is pushing it to cede claims in South China Sea
President Prabowo Subianto addresses high profile business leaders during the Indonesia-China Business Forum 2024 at Hotel The Peninsula, Beijing, China on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
Editorial

First impressions matter
Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and President Prabowo Subianto attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia claims ‘no change’ to South China Sea stance

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Prabowo vows 75GW more from renewables in next 15 years, Hashim says
Regulations

China's COMAC rebrands regional jet to C909 in marketing push
Politics

Thomas Lembong sends a handwritten letter from prison
Asia & Pacific

Philippines says China is pushing it to cede claims in South China Sea
Archipelago

Pileup on Cipularang toll road kills 1
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo calls Trump ahead of Biden meeting
Environment

COP29: What is the latest science on climate change?
Regulations

BPJS Kesehatan urges premium hike to dig itself out of deficit
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Political appointees helm Pertamina amid grandiose energy ambitions

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.