TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN Human Rights Declaration: Now and the road ahead

The ASEAN Human Rights Declaration, a nonbinding instrument that was adopted in 2012, must be transformed into an actionable framework to meet today’s needs, and one pathway toward this is to empower the AICHR so it can protect human rights across the region.

Yuyun Wahyuningrum (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 18, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN Human Rights Declaration: Now and the road ahead A Rohingya immigrants try to evacuate their sick colleagues from a boat that experienced an engine failure in the waters of Padang Bakau Village, Labuhan Haji District, South Aceh, Aceh, on Sunday, October 20, 2024. A total of 151 Rohingya immigrants consisting of 59 children, 79 women and 13 adult men were on board the ship that was stranded in the waters of South Aceh, Aceh (Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas)

E

leven years ago today, the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration (AHRD) was adopted alongside the Phnom Penh Statement, marking a milestone in the region’s quest for a human rights framework.

However, this anniversary highlights the AHRD’s dual legacy: a symbol of progress in regional cooperation and a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges in aligning ASEAN’s diverse political systems and cultural contexts under a unified human rights banner.

The adoption of the AHRD during the 21st ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh in 2012 was far from smooth. On the eve of its signing on Nov. 17, doubts arose as Indonesia and the Philippines expressed their concerns over provisions that failed to meet the standards of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Civil society groups had already criticized the draft for its lack of universality, its vague qualifiers like “in accordance with the law”, and provisions that seemed to allow states to limit fundamental freedoms. These shortcomings fueled fears that the AHRD might serve more as a shield for state control than as a genuine human rights instrument.

Indonesia’s proposal for the Phnom Penh Statement as an accompanying document to the AHRD offered a crucial compromise. The statement reaffirmed that the AHRD’s implementation must align with international human rights instruments, including the UDHR, the Vienna Declaration and ASEAN’s own rights-related declarations.

A key paragraph underscored this alignment by stating ASEAN’s commitment to implement the AHRD in accordance with its international obligations. This diplomatic breakthrough secured the declaration’s passage, but also exposed ASEAN’s cautious approach to human rights in balancing national sovereignty with regional aspirations.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Comprising 40 articles, the AHRD outlines general principles on human rights, civil and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights and the right to development, as well as protections for vulnerable groups.

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

Related Articles

Restoring the habit of dialogue, reinforcing inclusive principles

Prabowo’s great power politics pivot takes center stage

BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi

President Prabowo's human rights settlement agenda

Human rights minister seeks Rp 20 trillion for rights development

Related Article

Restoring the habit of dialogue, reinforcing inclusive principles

Prabowo’s great power politics pivot takes center stage

BRICS welcomes Indonesia: A view from New Delhi

President Prabowo's human rights settlement agenda

Human rights minister seeks Rp 20 trillion for rights development

Popular

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss

Shin Tae-yong retains World Cup qualification hope for Indonesia despite Japan loss
Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot

Japan hammer Indonesia to edge closer to World Cup spot
West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

West Java election: Less popular names compete for most populous province

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Joe Biden (right) meets with President Prabowo Subianto on Nov. 12, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. The two leaders met to discuss the strengthening of US-Indonesian cooperation.
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to Brother Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaints center at his offices in Central Jakarta.
Academia

Is VP Gibran’s complaint desk initiative a panacea?
Nurturing children: Banyuwangi Regent Ipuk Fiestiandani (right) talks about how to help local children develop during a dialogue with village heads and community figures on May 6, 2024 held at the East Java regency’s culture and tourism agency.
Academia

Achieving national prosperity through behavioral insights and adaptive leadership

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (front, center) poses with (back, from left to right) Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Taiwan's APEC representative Lin Hsin-i, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, United States President Joe Biden, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee (front, left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (front, right) during a family photo session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru on Nov. 16, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) visits US President Joe Biden (right) in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington DC, on Nov. 13, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo’s balancing act
Digital trade can transform how firms innovate by reducing information, logistics, and transaction costs associated with acquiring foreign inputs.
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued

The Latest

 View more
Society

Lessons on coding and AI start in fourth grade: Education minister
Europe

Biden answers missile pleas from Ukraine as clock ticks down

Markets

Markets swing after Wall St losses as traders weigh US rates outlook
Academia

Prabowo needs US-model national security council
Tech

RI digital economy shows double-digit growth, yet funding still subdued
Opinion

Analysis: When insiders protect online gambling
Politics

House to hold confirmation hearings for top KPK picks
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo calls for free, fair trade at APEC
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN Human Rights Declaration: Now and the road ahead

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.