From Gen Z to Hashim at COP29: Our future is not for sale

Indonesia continues building new captive-coal power plants, with capacity tripled in five years, while continuously lowering renewable energy targets.

Ginanjar Ariyasuta Eka Nugraha (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, November 21, 2024

atching Hashim S. Djojohadikusumo, special presidential envoy, deliver Indonesia's statement at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, I thought of my fellow Gen Zers who are forced to live in a broken world for the benefit of older generations.

At 25, I have witnessed too many climate conferences where leaders offer technological promises instead of concrete changes. Now, they're selling us a new illusion: Carbon capture and trading markets.

Hashim, President Prabowo Subianto’s younger brother and a leading businessman, proudly announced the country's capacity to store 500 gigatonnes of carbon, presenting it as a magical solution to our climate crisis. Several multinational companies have shown "great interest" in this billion-dollar project. No surprise that it is another way to avoid fundamental change while profiting from climate solutions.

I belong to a generation that will be in our prime working years during the “Golden Indonesia” era by 2045, potentially raising children in a world 2-3 degrees warmer. Hashim speaks of Indonesia achieving net-zero emission by 2060, at which point I will be 61, living with the consequences of today's inadequate actions to address climate change.

Yet instead of concrete plans to end fossil fuel dependence, the government offers us speculative technological fixes and market mechanisms.

The government's promise of 8 percent economic growth with green development sounds impressive. Meanwhile, in my coastal Jakarta neighborhood, my friends fear their homes will be underwater before completing their 20-year mortgages.

Young farmers cannot rely on traditional growing seasons anymore. Online drivers face extreme weather daily. Carbon trading schemes or underground storage projects cannot solve these real impacts, just delay the arrival of a bigger disaster.

