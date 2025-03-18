TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

The most crucial question about our trust in the government is how dependable it can be when corruption is a deeply rooted part of Indonesian culture.

Anggi M. Lubis and Robby Irfany Maqoma (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, March 18, 2025 Published on Mar. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-03-17T14:09:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money? Women use smartphones on Sept. 28, 2023, at the entrance of Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia's largest wholesale shopping center for garments and textiles, in Jakarta. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

I

f you eagerly awaited and finally received your Idul Fitri bonus (THR) this month, you may have reacted the same as most other middle-class workers around us. You knew it was coming, but still, the figure you saw may have disappointed, if not enraged you.

Gone is the dream of self-reward after breaking your back to make ends meet, your plan to lighten the burden of your mortgage or simply to make your family happy this Eid season.

It was not enough that our income tax was raised last year. Now comes another policy: An average effective rate system calculated based on the monthly income you receive. By this system, if you receive bonuses you deserve or other obligatory additional income like the THR, the amount you receive will be added to your monthly income and you will be heavily penalized by progressive taxing.

You suddenly feel like a crazy rich person who must contribute more to the nation.

We all want to tax the rich. But does this progressive tax address inequality in the way we wish to see, when the blade is sharper for the working class than for millionaires whose income might not be written on company papers?

We have been economic editors and journalists for years, but we are not tax experts. Our respective backgrounds are in political economy and law, and we barely know how the tax brackets and tiers were calculated. Still, our question now lingers on how much we should trust the government with our money when our basic needs still rely on installments, which is not a surprising case for millennials.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Our reasons are far from complicated. The most crucial question about our trust in the government is how dependable it can be when corruption is a deeply rooted culture in Indonesia, which scored 37 out of 100 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index 2024. The tax office is known as a vulture. Among the recent cases is former tax official Rafael Alun Trisambodo, who was found guilty of corruption and money laundering in January last year. The erosion of public trust, explained by the Principal-Agent Problem, illustrates how entrenched corruption discourages voluntary tax compliance.

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill
Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Related Articles

State revenue nosedives in January and February

Chance huge asteroid will hit Earth down to 0.001 percent

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Safeguard court’s independence, ‘Strawberries’ remind us

Debt switching and the complex dynamics of BI's independence

Related Article

State revenue nosedives in January and February

Chance huge asteroid will hit Earth down to 0.001 percent

Let indigenous peoples lead just energy transition

Safeguard court’s independence, ‘Strawberries’ remind us

Debt switching and the complex dynamics of BI's independence

Popular

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration

Jokowi’s influence casts shadow on Prabowo administration
Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill

Lawmakers hold secret, rushed deliberations of TNI bill
Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

Antigraft agency to summons Ridwan Kamil for questioning as witness in Bank BJB case

More in Opinion

 View more
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels on June 5, 2020.
Academia

Kremlin’s fertilizer cash stream is blind spot in EU sanctions
British-US influencer Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest on Feb. 1, 2023 to hear the court decision on his appeal against pre-trial detention for alleged human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal group.
Academia

The manosphere thrives on old-style sexism, money just helps
A man walks past a poster for artificial intelligence (AI) at the Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 16, 2024, the first day of the world's biggest book fair, held in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Academia

Europe must break free from its digital dependence

Highlight
Indonesian Military (TNI) high-ranking officers salute during the force's leadership meeting at the TNI headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

TNI Law revision crosses democratic red line
Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas speaks to journalists during a press briefing in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2025 about the citizenship of Paulus Tannos, an Indoensian businessman named suspects in the e-ID corruption case. The minister reasserts Paulus' Indonesian citizenship, solidifying the law enforcement institutions' authority to arrest and extradite him from Singapore.
Editorial

Extradition or escape?
Smoke signs: Smoke billows out of chimneys in nickel smelting plants on July 7, 2024 at the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park (IWIP) in Lelilef village, Central Halmahera regency, North Maluku.
Regulations

Coal, nickel miners demand govt to bury planned mining royalties hike

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Cobalt produced by China's Lygend in Indonesia skirts Trump tariffs
Academia

Kremlin’s fertilizer cash stream is blind spot in EU sanctions
Society

Indonesia begins repatriating freed Myanmar scam centre workers
Academia

The manosphere thrives on old-style sexism, money just helps
Politics

Supreme Court needs nearly 2,000 more judges
Academia

Europe must break free from its digital dependence
Companies

APRIL Group Reports Progress in Sustainability Agenda at Midway Point to 2030
Academia

Indigenous peoples’ rights: The ASEAN paradox
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why should we trust the government with our hard-earned money?

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.