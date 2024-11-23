TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Is sustainable packaging enough to eliminate plastic pollution?

Less than 10 percent of plastic waste is currently recycled globally, with the remaining often not managed properly.

Putut Pramono (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 23, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Is sustainable packaging enough to eliminate plastic pollution? Plastics scourge: A volunteer from the Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation (Ecoton), an environmental group based in Gresik, East Java, collects plastic waste from a mangrove forest in Surabaya on Sept. 19 as part of World Cleanup Day 2021. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

S

ince their invention in the early 20th century, plastics have been omnipresent in our daily lives and have become a global choice due to their durability, flexibility and low production cost. Industries, ranging from food to electronics, have been relying for decades on plastics, their primary material for product packaging.

Packaging serves essential roles like protection, marketing, information and convenience. To meet these demands, plastic packaging often combines materials for optimal performance, making it difficult to recycle.

Despite its ample benefits, plastic's versatility may pose risks to health and the environment.

So, are there alternative solutions to “not easy-to-recycle” plastics and problematic plastic applications, or are we simply moving toward an inevitable crisis?

Since the 1950s, plastic consumption has surged. In 2022 alone, global plastic production reached 400.3 million tonnes, with much of this used for single-use packaging to preserve food and protect fragile items.

However, environmental alarms are sounding. For instance, researcher Hannah Ritchie and colleagues estimate that 0.5 percent of plastics end up in the ocean, harming marine ecosystems. Traces of plastic also pollute mountains, forests and waterways.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To deal with the problems, businesses and governments have been showing a stronger commitment. The fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) on Plastic Pollution, set for Nov. 25–Dec. 1 in Busan, South Korea, to achieve an internationally legally binding instrument to tackle plastics pollution problem, is indeed a promising step forward.

Now, the momentum is building as over 260 businesses, from multinationals to local enterprises, have joined the Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty (BCGPT), urging governments at INC-5 to adopt an ambitious, full-lifecycle plastics treaty. This collective effort significantly supports plastic pollution solutions, fostering awareness, innovation and a sustainable ecosystem, all strengthened by the prospect of global regulations under a treaty.

Yes, the industry keeps exploring solutions like Optimizing and Harmonizing Packaging (Reduce), Re-usable Packaging and Design for Recycle (D4R). It also has been increasing recycled content along with developing bioplastics and paper-based options to reduce virgin plastic use. These innovations require comprehensive life cycle assessments and suitable waste management for bio-based plastics to ensure sustainable impact.

Furthermore, food and beverage packaging must meet strict safety and compliance standards to protect consumers. Key guidelines include Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) Regulation No. 20/2019 and international standards like those from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicine Agency (EMA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), detailing permitted, limited and banned substances.

When creating recyclable or recycled-content packaging, companies must follow these standards, ensuring recycled materials meet the same safety levels as virgin ones. Additionally, packaging should be environmentally safe (with set KPIs), functional, competitively priced and of high quality.

I have seen leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies take steps to reduce virgin plastic use by optimizing packaging size, increasing recycled content and using easier-to-recycle materials. They have also introduced reusable designs and innovations like paper straws.

While these tremendous efforts help, are these alternatives enough to address the plastic crisis?

Recycling is an important part of the solution. However, it is not enough. In fact, less than 10 percent of plastic waste is currently recycled globally. The remaining waste is often not managed properly, ends up being incinerated, in landfills or the environment.

It is time to improve the recycling rate and at the same time to reduce the use of virgin plastics altogether.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs, requiring producers to manage their products' end-of-life, are gaining traction, especially in developed countries with advanced waste management. However, for EPR to be effective globally, stronger waste management systems are essential, particularly in developing countries where they remain inadequate. Therefore, the global community needs to improve waste management systems.

We all know that plastic waste (especially low value plastic/packaging waste) is often poorly managed in developing countries, where waste management budgets are exceptionally low, leading to high rates of plastic leakage into rivers and ultimately oceans. Challenges also remain in countries with more advanced waste management systems.

I would strongly suggest maximizing our efforts for waste collection, waste segregation and building the infrastructure to process related waste. We must ensure greater quantity and better-quality feedstock for secondary raw materials to increase the recycling rate and recycled content. For packaging we can work on non-food contact material if the food contact material is not yet available.

We also need stricter but more conducive regulations to prevent plastic leakage and to promote/encourage the use of sustainable materials. This is considering the higher costs incurred when industry switches to easy-to-recycle materials or to recycled-content materials. Waste management systems shall not create new problems, such as improper disposal of hazardous byproducts.

The plastic crisis requires multiple solutions. Global rules can unify multistakeholder efforts to phase out problematic plastics, while consumer behavior change is also essential. Now is the time to advocate for stronger regulations, better waste management, and a collective shift in consumption and production.

Plastics used to be “a miracle” when they were first introduced for packaging. However, now they pose challenges and are perceived as a symbol of unsustainability. It is time to rethink our relationship with plastics for the sake of the planet.

***

The writer is the education and sustainability director of Indonesian Packaging Federation (IPF). The views expressed are his own.

Popular

Customs, police uncover major underground drug lab in Uluwatu, Bali

Customs, police uncover major underground drug lab in Uluwatu, Bali
The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?

The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?
New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

Related Articles

Confronting the climate crisis: Water as a lever for climate action

Toxic smog smothering India's capital smashes WHO limit

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Why Indonesia should join the Minerals Security Partnership

Transforming Indonesia’s core values: Lessons from the gas pricing challenge

Related Article

Confronting the climate crisis: Water as a lever for climate action

Toxic smog smothering India's capital smashes WHO limit

Leveraging technologies for youth and female entrepreneurship

Why Indonesia should join the Minerals Security Partnership

Transforming Indonesia’s core values: Lessons from the gas pricing challenge

Popular

Customs, police uncover major underground drug lab in Uluwatu, Bali

Customs, police uncover major underground drug lab in Uluwatu, Bali
The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?

The European Union and Prabowo's Indonesia: What’s changed?
New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

New KPK leaders prompt pessimism over fight against graft

More in Opinion

 View more
Voices of the forest: Acehnese environmental activists hold a rally against the deforestation in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on January 30, 2018. Dozens of activists held a peaceful protest to raise environmental awareness and to save the forest that has been significantly depleted.
Academia

Why corruption could derail Indonesia’s climate fight
Room for improvement: Students participate in classroom activities at the SD Negeri Karangbolong 2 elementary school in Cigeulis, Pandeglang regency, Banten, on Nov. 10. The management of the public school said three classrooms had been severely damaged since four years ago, which has disrupted learning. Local authorities have not yet taken the necessary measures to solve the situation.
Academia

Understanding national IQs and rejecting the Indonesian mockery

Overdue change: Climate activists stage a protest inside the United Nations climate conference (COP29) venue to demand a phase out of fossil fuels during the climate summit in Baku, on Nov. 15.
Academia

Bridging the climate finance gap: COP29’s defining moment

Highlight
Deputy Women's Empowerment and Children's Protection Minister Veronica Tan (center) and Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) chair Rahmat Bagja (second left) marches with volunteers and officials to campaign for peaceful 2024 simultaneous regional elections in Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2024.
Politics

Calls for peaceful elections amid increasing violence
Indonesian national soccer team player Marselino Ferdinan celebrates his second goal for Indonesia by sitting on the official's chair during the 2026 World Cup Asian third round qualifier matcha against Saudi Arabia at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta on Nov. 19, 2024. Indonesia won 2-0 over Saudi.
Editorial

Long journey to the World Cup
Representations of virtual cryptocurrencies are placed on US dollar banknotes in this illustration taken on Nov. 28, 2021.
Markets

‘Trump bump’ boosts confidence in local crypto market

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Nvidia CEO Huang says 'the age of AI has started'
Sports

Max Verstappen chasing fourth straight F1 title in Vegas
Asia & Pacific

Complaints on deepfake sex crimes surge in South Korea
Middle East and Africa

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut, security sources say
Middle East and Africa

Fears for Gaza hospitals as fuel and aid run low
Americas

Trump names hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury chief
Americas

Judge in Trump criminal case delays sentencing indefinitely
Environment

COP29 in extra time as poor nations reject $250 bn offer
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.