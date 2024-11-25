TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman

A strong leader, however, is just one step away from a strongman, a leader who uses the powers at their disposal to amass even more power to the point of becoming authoritarian.

Endy Bayuni (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, November 25, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photo on Nov. 3 in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)

P

rabowo Subianto reached the country’s top job by winning the February presidential election in his third attempt. No one can question his faith in the democratic process. But now that he is the president, the question has become will he continue to abide by democratic principles and respect freedom and human rights?

Concerns have often been raised about his human rights track record during his military years, including allegations of his central role in the kidnapping and disappearances of anti-government activists in the 1990s, in the massive riots in Jakarta in 1998 and in some of the atrocities in East Timor (now Timor-Leste) during Indonesia’s occupation. The allegations were never proven in a court of law, but he was honorarily discharged from the military in 1999 for “insubordination”.

These allegations were used against him during the election campaigns in 2014 and again in 2019 when he faced off with Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in the two-horse race, and again this year against two rival candidates. Winning with nearly 60 percent of the vote means most Indonesians were willing to overlook his checkered military past and give him a chance to lead the nation.

Today, Prabowo fits the description of a “strong leader”, given the massive support he enjoys from the public and the political establishment. The parties in his coalition government control 84 percent of the seats in the House of Representatives.

He commands the loyalty of the military and the police, and the support of the business community through his younger brother businessman Hashim Djojohadikusumo, and he can count on the support of both conservative and progressive Muslims, who account for 88 percent of the country’s 280 million people.

Prabowo is as strong as any Indonesian leader has been.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In all three presidential elections he has contested, he has always projected himself as a strong leader who will make tough decisions for the benefit of the nation. At 73 years old and as a civilian for the last 25 years, he still projects himself as a military man.

Popular

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia
Long journey to the World Cup

Long journey to the World Cup
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Prabowo’s balancing act

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo’s KPK policy sparks legitimacy concern

Bawaslu ruling on Prabowo’s endorsement sets precedent for state partisanship

The visible and the marginalized: Examining our rule of law

Prabowo’s balancing act

Unraveling the complexities of human security in Papua

Popular

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia

Indonesia agrees to transfer remaining Bali Nine to Australia
Long journey to the World Cup

Long journey to the World Cup
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

More in Opinion

 View more
A person opens the Satusehat Mobile app in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, in this file photo.
Academia

Unlocking a lifeline for Indonesia’s health system
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photo on Nov. 3 in Surakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Academia

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (fifth left) and his running mate Suswono (fourth left); Dharma Ponrekun (fifth right) and running mate Kun Wardana (fourth right); and Pramono Anung (third right) and running mate Rano Karno (second right), pose with officials from the Jakarta General Elections Commission (KPU) during the peaceful campaign declaration for the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election at the Jakarta History Museum in Kota Tua in West Jakarta, on Sept. 24.
Regional Elections

Anies-Ahok vs. Jokowi: A battle for Jakarta governorship

Highlight
A worker cleans a sign of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on April 25, 2024. The KPK leadership selection committee submitted a list of 10 candidates to President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo on Oct. 1, 2024.
Politics

KPK names Bengkulu governor, seeking reelection, as graft suspect
Activists hold a silent protest inside the the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) venue in Baku on Nov. 16, 2024 to demand that rich nations provide climate finance to developing countries.
Editorial

It’s never about the climate
A customer picks a bottled beverage from a refrigerated display at a supermarket in South Tangerang, Banten on July 5, 2024.
Regulations

VAT hike faces backlash all around

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Tech giants GoTo, Grab eye role in Prabowo’s free meals program
Asia & Pacific

US drawing up contingency plans for Taiwan emergency
Asia & Pacific

Sara Duterte labelled 'mastermind' of assassination plot
Europe

Kremlin says Trump circle is talking about a peace deal for Ukraine
Companies

Former minister Retno Marsudi appointed as Gurīn Energy non-executive director
Asia & Pacific

Philippines' Marcos vows to fight back after estranged VP's assassination threat
Economy

Indonesia, UAE ink MoUs on energy, minerals cooperation
Asia & Pacific

Philippine VP Duterte 'mastermind' of assassination plot: justice department
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.