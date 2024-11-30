Analysis: Prabowo advances Indonesia’s agenda at APEC, G20 summits

P resident Prabowo Subianto marked his first overseas trip as Indonesia's leader with a high-profile debut at two major multilateral forums, achieving notable milestones for the country’s foreign policy agenda. Following his bilateral visits to China and the United States, Prabowo attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru, from Nov. 15 to 16, and the Group of 20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Monday to Tuesday. These summits provided a platform for the newly inaugurated President to showcase his administration’s vision for Indonesia’s global role.

At APEC Peru 2024, Prabowo reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to free and fair trade in the Indo-Pacific region, positioning the country as a proponent of equitable economic cooperation. He also highlighted his administration’s ambitious priorities, including advancing downstream commodity industries and achieving energy independence through Indonesia’s vast renewable energy resources. The realization of these programs is expected to require approximately US$600 billion in investments, underscoring their scale and transformative potential.

Prabowo’s diplomacy extended to bilateral agreements, where he committed to expanding market access for New Zealand and prioritized accelerating the ratification of an exclusive economic zone agreement with Vietnam. Vietnamese President Luong Cong further proposed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Indonesia, signaling deepening ties between the two nations. Additionally, Indonesia finalized negotiations for two critical trade agreements: the Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (ICA-CPA) and the Indonesia-Peru Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IP-CPA).

During the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Prabowo spearheaded efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s industrial and technological capacities. At the Indonesia-Brazil CEO Forum, he oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indonesian state-owned aerospace enterprise Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) and Brazilian aviation giant Embraer. The agreement aims to foster collaboration and joint engineering studies, boosting PTDI’s technological and production capabilities.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartato represented Indonesia at the launch of the Global Clean Power Alliance (GCPA) during the summit. The GCPA focuses on enhancing funding for clean energy projects and emphasizes the private sector's pivotal role in financing the global energy transition. Indonesia’s participation aligns with its goal of reducing coal dependency to 33 percent and increasing renewable energy’s share to 42 percent of the energy mix, requiring an estimated $235 billion in investments.

Prabowo also announced a $30 million contribution to the World Health Organization, underscoring Indonesia’s commitment to global health. However, these achievements came against the backdrop of unresolved geopolitical divisions within the G20. Despite Indonesia’s proactive engagement, the summit failed to secure a collective commitment to increasing financial support for developing nations, as urged by the United Nations. Rising protectionist policies, including those anticipated under the incoming US administration of Donald Trump, further complicate the global economic landscape and pose challenges to the deals Indonesia secured.

Through his participation in APEC and G20, President Prabowo Subianto emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to advancing its national priorities while engaging with global challenges. These efforts reflect a proactive approach to international diplomacy and economic cooperation, positioning Indonesia to navigate a complex and evolving global landscape.