‘Wong urip urup’: Transforming collectivism into innovation

Balinese women carry offerings on their heads on Oct. 16, 2024, as they proceed to the site of a ritual in the Alas Kedaton tourist area in Kukuh village, Tabanan regency, Bali. (Antara/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo)

My recent experience revealed another side of collectivism, one that was deeply human and profoundly comforting.

C ollectivism is often celebrated for its emphasis on harmony and community, but it also has another side, which is its potential to impede innovation.

The collective good, central to collectivist cultures, can become a barrier when conformity, risk aversion and deference to authority overshadow the freedom needed for creativity and bold decisions. The roots of this challenge lie in the very principles that define collectivism.

In such cultures, the preservation of group harmony discourages actions that could disrupt the status quo. The pressure to conform to group norms further stifles unconventional ideas, while hierarchical structures in such societies discourage questioning authority or established practices.

Innovation, by its nature, requires risk-taking and a willingness to explore uncharted territory, qualities that may seem destabilizing in environments prioritizing stability and consensus.

Yet collectivism is not inherently at odds with progress. Its strengths lie in its capacity for shared purpose and mutual care, qualities that can transcend its limitations.

One Monday morning, a dear friend received heartbreaking news: His mother-in-law had passed away suddenly. The shock reverberated through his family, compelling them to rearrange commitments and embark on a somber journey to her village.