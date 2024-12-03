TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Indonesian internet companies must dominate locally before expanding globally

Those who successfully convert challenges into opportunities can win the Indonesian market.

Goh Puay Guan (The Jakarta Post)
Singapore
Tue, December 3, 2024

Pack and send: An employee packs goods at GoTo's e-commerce unit at Tokopedia's warehouse in Jakarta on Aug. 31, 2022. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

W

ith a population of 284 million, Indonesia is one of the largest and most promising markets globally. Google's Southeast Asia economy report highlights the archipelago as Southeast Asia's most prominent digital economy, boasting a gross merchandise value (GMV) of US$82 billion in 2023. E-commerce alone is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 percent, reaching $82 billion by 2025.

While many startups have risen and grown in Indonesia, making it the Southeast Asian country with the second highest venture capital investment after Singapore, international players have also been aggressively eyeing the market.

In e-commerce and ride-sharing, prominent international players like Shopee, Lazada and Grab have been competing with local heroes such as GoTo, Tokopedia and Blibli while expanding their reach.

However, with profitability as the new focus in the wake of the latest global economic changes, these tech unicorns have moved away from merely growing market shares to maintaining sustainable and profitable growth.

GoTo is a classic example. The local unicorn expanded into markets such as Vietnam and Singapore at the peak of its growth. However, it announced its exit from Vietnam in September, with reports also suggesting that the tech giant may soon exit Singapore, while other companies such as Grab and SEA have earlier undertaken their restructuring efforts.

Nonetheless, with a current internet business penetration that is still far below developed markets like the United States and China, much of the Indonesian market remains underpenetrated. Large portions of the Indonesian archipelago are still out of reach for many of these companies due to logistical challenges.

Those who successfully convert these challenges into opportunities can win this market.

Photo: NIE NTU Singapore
Academia

Becoming Education Expert in the Ministry: A Doctorate Journey at NIE
Police officers stand guard on Aug. 1, 2024, in front of a house used by a terror suspect in Batu, East Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s approach to reintegration: A compassionate path to security
Myanmar's Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, arrives to pay his respects to Myanmar independence hero General Aung San and eight others assassinated in 1947, during a ceremony to mark the 71st anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon, Myanmar, on July 19, 2018.
Academia

ICC’s arrest warrant for Myanmar junta chief is a critical step forward

The Jakarta Post
