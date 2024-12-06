Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

he House of Representatives has approved the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) for 2025, during which the lawmakers will deliberate 41 priority bills. The list clearly represents a compromise between the political elites, rather than public aspirations, such as the mounting demand for an asset-forfeiture law.
Of the 41 bills considered priority, 16 are sponsored by commissions across the House, 16 by the House’s Legislation Body (Baleg), nine by the government and one by the Regional Representative Council (DPD).
Some of those bills, such as those concerning tourism, renewable energy and domestic worker protections, are carried over from the legislative agenda of the House’s 2019-2024 term.
There are also several bills which are closely in line with President Prabowo Subianto’s signature programs like food security and the downstreaming of minerals, along with other industrial sector objectives, such as the food bill, the farmer protections and empowerment bill and industry bill.
The House has also included a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in the Prolegnas, after the Constitutional Court (MK) turned down last year a judicial review motion filed against the law, which would have extended the retirement age of military soldiers to 58 years old.
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said he would continue his predecessor Prabowo’s bid to revise the TNI Law, which is focused on the matters of retirement age and bureaucratic posts that active military officers can fill. The current TNI Law limits the civilian posts for TNI personnel to 10 ministries/agencies, while now there are more civilian jobs that require specific military expertise, such as deputy attorney general for military crimes.
Sjafrie said the revision would seek to reinforce the national defense strategy, and accelerate bureaucratic reforms in the military, which Prabowo had begun while serving as defense minister from 2019-2024.
