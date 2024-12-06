TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 6, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (fifth left) and deputy speaker Rachmat Gobel (left), Azis Syamsuddin (third left), Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (fifth right) and Muhaimin Iskandar (second right) stand during a plenary meeting at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta on June 15, 2020. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

T

he House of Representatives has approved the National Legislation Program (Prolegnas) for 2025, during which the lawmakers will deliberate 41 priority bills. The list clearly represents a compromise between the political elites, rather than public aspirations, such as the mounting demand for an asset-forfeiture law.

Of the 41 bills considered priority, 16 are sponsored by commissions across the House, 16 by the House’s Legislation Body (Baleg), nine by the government and one by the Regional Representative Council (DPD). 

Some of those bills, such as those concerning tourism, renewable energy and domestic worker protections, are carried over from the legislative agenda of the House’s 2019-2024 term.

There are also several bills which are closely in line with President Prabowo Subianto’s signature programs like food security and the downstreaming of minerals, along with other industrial sector objectives, such as the food bill, the farmer protections and empowerment bill and industry bill.

The House has also included a revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in the Prolegnas, after the Constitutional Court (MK) turned down last year a judicial review motion filed against the law, which would have extended the retirement age of military soldiers to 58 years old.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin said he would continue his predecessor Prabowo’s bid to revise the TNI Law, which is focused on the matters of retirement age and bureaucratic posts that active military officers can fill. The current TNI Law limits the civilian posts for TNI personnel to 10 ministries/agencies, while now there are more civilian jobs that require specific military expertise, such as deputy attorney general for military crimes.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Sjafrie said the revision would seek to reinforce the national defense strategy, and accelerate bureaucratic reforms in the military, which Prabowo had begun while serving as defense minister from 2019-2024.

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Related Articles

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Analysis: Same old KPK, same old challenges

Analysis: Regional election, legal uncertainty stall minimum wage hike

Analysis: Prabowo advances Indonesia’s agenda at APEC, G20 summits

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Related Article

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Analysis: Same old KPK, same old challenges

Analysis: Regional election, legal uncertainty stall minimum wage hike

Analysis: Prabowo advances Indonesia’s agenda at APEC, G20 summits

Analysis: Jakarta Law revised, but capital city relocation still uncertain

Popular

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD

Indonesia should think twice about joining BRICS and OECD
Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry

Businesses await Prabowo’s guidelines on the palm oil industry
Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

Indonesia women's team reaches first-ever AFF Cup final

More in Opinion

 View more
.
Academia

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Pedestrians walk on Jl. M.H. Thamrin, in downtown Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia's demographic dividend: A future at risk
A woman places a bouquet at a mass burial site during the commemoration of the tsunami in Banda Aceh on Dec. 26, 2017.
Academia

20 years of the Aceh tsunami: From ‘megathrust’ threat to disaster mitigation

Highlight
Players of the Indonesian women's national soccer team point to the team's head coach Satoru Mochizuki during the trophy awarding ceremony of the 2024 AFF Women's Cup at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos on Dec. 5, 2024. The Indonesian women's national soccer team wins the competition after beating Cambodia 3-1 in the final match and is qualified for the 2025 ASEAN Women's Championship.
Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ during a protest against sexual harassment and violence on women on campuses, outside the Education and Culture Ministry in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2020.
Editorial

Women’s protection crisis
A reclamation project in Jakarta Bay is seen from the air. The reclamation is part of the controversial National Capital Integrated Coastal Development ( NCICD ), which also includes the construction of a seawall.
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

House suggests initial VAT rollout for just luxury goods
Markets

Govt eyes $6 billion in forex revenue from solar power exports
Academia

Sinarmas World Academy students win 1st place in 2024 WRO International Final

Sports

Women’s soccer team wins first trophy with 3-1 victory over Cambodia
Economy

Prabowo pitches Java's giant seawall project to Japanese firms: Rosan
Economy

Vietnam's soaring US trade surplus stokes new fears of tariffs
Regulations

Govt signals tax incentives for all car purchases
Economy

Billionaires' wealth more than doubles in 10 years: UBS
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Legislative agenda excludes much-awaited asset forfeiture bill

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.