Reengineering culture to sustain Prabowo’s leadership

President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third right) greet Red and White Cabinet ministers before a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2024. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

L eadership and team dynamics are critical to governance and progress. However, no leadership framework, whether global, local or tailored, can succeed without alignment with a society’s cultural foundations.

In Indonesia, the issue lies not in the leader's skill or preparation but in the unfit shared assumptions, as described by Edgar Schein, and the misaligned mental models that influence decision-making. These cultural barriers prioritize short-term gains and loyalty over long-term collective goals, resulting in resistance to change and delays in policy implementation.

President Prabowo Subianto’s leadership demonstrates high capability when analyzed through the lens of the 4-Caps+ Framework and the X-Team Model. His strengths are evident in sense-making, where he navigates complex sociopolitical landscapes, and in visioning, as shown by his ambitious goals for industrial growth and regional leadership.

However, even with these strengths, his ability to lead effectively is constrained by Indonesia’s cultural context. The misalignment of shared assumptions and mental models creates systemic resistance to policy implementation, delaying progress and limiting the transformative potential of his leadership.

Sense-making, a critical skill in adapting to uncertainty, requires leaders to reinterpret challenges and opportunities in real time. President Prabowo’s administration has demonstrated this capability through targeted energy subsidy reforms. Recognizing the fiscal strain caused by blanket subsidies, the government redirected resources to vulnerable sections of the population, while channeling savings into infrastructure and education.

However, systemic constraints, including coalition politics and competing interests, often limit scalability. These show how inherited mental models and competing priorities can temper even well-executed sense-making initiatives.

Visioning, the ability to craft and communicate inspiring long-term goals, faces similar hurdles. Leaders like President Prabowo articulate aspirations for industrial growth and regional leadership. However, these visions are frequently diluted by the competing priorities of coalition politics, where maintaining alliances often takes precedence over implementing bold strategies.