TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Leo XIV: A listening papacy in a world of noise

By listening rather than making statements, Pope Leo is not inactive. Instead, he has shown a different form of leadership.

Bernardus Agus Rukiyanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Yogyakarta
Fri, May 23, 2025 Published on May. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-05-20T19:49:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Leo XIV: A listening papacy in a world of noise Pope Leo XIV leads a holy mass for the beginning of his pontificate, in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on May 18, 2025. (AFP/Pool/Jacquelyn Martin)

“Peace be with you all.” Pope Leo XIV began his pontificate on May 8 with a brief but meaningful and purposeful greeting. This salutation has more than just ceremonial meaning when spoken softly but firmly from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

This remark came at a time when the world is filled with noise due to polarized narratives, wars and conflicts between nations, populist politics and the negative impact of constant digital technology use on mental health.

Leo XIV officially started his papacy on May 18, with an inaugural mass in St. Peter's Square attended by more than 200,000 faithful and leaders from many countries. The pope encouraged the Church to be a "leaven of unity" in the midst of a divided and politicized society, emphasizing world unity and peace in his sermon. He made a clear call to break the cycle of violence and war, encouraging Christians and all those who have good intentions to act as agents of reconciliation.

In his papal motto, "In Illo Uno Unum" (In one Christ, we are one), he described peace as both a geopolitical goal and a spiritual obligation. This affirmation provides clear direction for his leadership, which is determined not only by ideology or church reform but also by a deep commitment to compassion, solidarity and promoting human dignity.

He refrained from making grandiose visionary statements or detailing church reforms. Instead, he is present and attentive.

Formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost of the Order of Saint Augustine, he was formed not by the Roman bureaucracy but by a life rooted in community and missionary work. Before taking on the leadership role at the Vatican, he spent more than two decades in Peru, living among the poor as a priest and mentor. His Augustinian background has shaped a leadership style that values friendship over control and listening rather than rule, a leadership style rarely found in today's religious or political spheres.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In a society where power is often equated with visibility and volume, Pope Leo's calm demeanor offers an unusual alternative. His approach embodies what the scholar Otto Scharmer describes as “presencing”, a leadership skill that involves really listening to connect with the possibilities of the future. This is also in line with Hannah Arendt's observation that “thoughtlessness”, the unwillingness to reflect, is a core enabler of injustice. 

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Related Articles

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Myanmar recovery: An urgent plea for ASEAN-led global action

Westlessness: The decline of a decades-long moral empire?

Related Article

Buddhists and Catholics work together to promote peace

Earth faces a 'polycrisis': One Buddha is not enough

Prabowo faces leadership test as Jokowi's influence lingers

Myanmar recovery: An urgent plea for ASEAN-led global action

Westlessness: The decline of a decades-long moral empire?

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule

RI eyes oil and gas investment boost with new gross split tax rule
Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

More in Opinion

 View more
Point of reference: A man speaks on his phone while entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters on April 12, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Building mutual trust: (left to right) Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Foreign Minister Sugiono, along with their Chinese counterparts, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defense Minister Dong Jun, attend a press briefing after the first meeting of China-Indonesia joint foreign and defense ministerial dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on April 21 in Beijing.
Academia

Shared future: Working together toward the China-Indonesia community
United States President Donald Trump speaks on May 16, 2025, at the US-United Arab Emirates Business Roundtable in Abu Dhabi.
Academia

The future of American soft power

Highlight
The logo of ASEAN's 2025 Malaysia's chairmanship is pictured in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit
Up in arms: Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US tariff tensions test ASEAN leaders at regional summit

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh's Yunus could quit over lack of reform progress
Politics

New customs office chief already retired from military: Airlangga
Companies

Danantara to invest in mega EV battery projects backed by Huayou, CATL
Archipelago

South Sumatra quake damages more than 100 houses
Americas

Melania Trump uses AI vocal replica to narrate audiobook
Academia

Let’s work together for rule-based trade
Americas

Trump blocks Harvard from enrolling foreign students
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Leo XIV: A listening papacy in a world of noise

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.