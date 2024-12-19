TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Lessons from Aceh: How language unites and segregates in conflicts

Language, as an important element of culture, can aid in resolving conflicts.

Saiful Akmal and Melly Masni (The Jakarta Post)
The Conversation Indonesia
Thu, December 19, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lessons from Aceh: How language unites and segregates in conflicts Students greet their teacher during a ceremony to commemorate National Teacher's Day at SMP 1 Banda Aceh junior high school in Banda Aceh, on Nov. 25. (Antara/Ampelsa)

I

n December 2022, the Aceh Provincial Legislative Council (DPRA) officially enacted a qanun (regional regulation) on the Acehnese language. This regulation mandates that the use of Indonesian, in any form of communications, from scientific works to public services, must be accompanied by Acehnese translations. This move reflects Aceh’s autonomy in preserving local cultures, a key demand of the now-defunct Free Aceh Movement (GAM), which sought independence from Indonesia.

The Aceh conflict that ended with the signing of a peace agreement in August 2005, less than a year after the devastating Aceh tsunami, stemmed from locals’ dissatisfaction with the central government. The separatist movement was triggered by economic inequality and natural resource exploitation.

The qanun reaffirms the Indonesian government and GAM’s commitment to peace following three decades of armed conflict, as outlined in the 2005 Helsinki Agreement. Language, as an important element of culture, can aid in resolving conflicts. It can reduce psychological barriers and foster trust. Local languages, in particular, can strengthen nationalism by promoting empathy and cultural appreciation.

The use of language can exacerbate conflicts. It can be used to agitate and mobilize people, create hostile narratives and be used as a propaganda tool to assert group identity and define friends and foes.

During Soeharto’s dictatorship era, the government’s nationalism policy emphasized the exclusive use of Indonesian as the national language, even in regions with strong local cultures and languages like Aceh. Local languages are considered less important than Indonesian. This has led to a decline in the use and teaching of local languages in schools, which in turn can threaten the survival and development of these languages.

During the conflict, using Acehnese could be risky, especially in areas sympathetic to GAM. Speaking the local language could lead to accusations of supporting the movement, often resulting in intimidation and arrests by the Indonesian Military (TNI).

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

GAM, on the other hand, used Acehnese to raise people’s spirits and gather support during the conflict. Cassettes with songs in local languages played in villages created a sense of solidarity while drawing a stark line between “us” and “them”. This demonstrates how language can be a powerful tool in social and political mobilization.

In Aceh, the role of local language in promoting conflict resolution is significant for the following reasons.

First, it reduces psychological barriers. In 2005, Hamid Awaluddin, a Bugis descendant and former justice and human rights minister who represented the government in the negotiation of conflict resolution in Aceh, read a pantun, a traditional poem, in Acehnese:

Pat ujeun yang hana pirang, pat prang yang hana reuda,” (Is there rain that will not stop? Is there a war that cannot be ended?).

Although his Acehnese was not fluent, Hamid’s efforts were warmly received by Wali Nanggroe, Aceh’s cultural leadership, and other people who represented the local communities. His decision to use the local language had created an intimate atmosphere, which then helped reduce tension and increased mutual trust between the two parties.

Language in such contexts becomes a powerful instrument in a peace negotiation process, serving not only as a technical communication tool, but also as a symbol of empathy and respect. It allows the conflicting parties to feel more valued and share emotions, which then can pave the way for a more constructive and inclusive dialogue.

Second, it strengthens the sense of nationalism. Case studies show that the recognition of the Acehnese language, identity and culture by the central government can foster Indonesian nationalism among local communities. According to research, building something from within, and respecting local conditions contributes to a more permanent peace-building effort.

The government’s move to acknowledge local languages of Aceh and Gayo as intangible heritage has allowed the people to use them in public spaces. As a result, this strengthened the sense of belonging of Acehnese people to the state.

By providing space to local languages, the state shows respect for existing cultural diversity, allowing local communities to feel more integrated with the national framework.

The establishment of the Acehnese language qanun is not without risks. While it is true that the bylaw could increase nationalism because it makes people feel appreciated and recognized, it may negatively impact other ethnic languages.

Aceh is home to 13 other local languages. Enacting Acehnese as an official regional language can make non-Acehnese groups feel isolated, as evidenced by past protests from the Gayo community and other minorities.

For example, protests arose when being fluent in Acehnese became one of the requirements to become a local leader such as a Wali Nanggroe. Additionally, replacing the Gayo hymn with the Acehnese hymn in ceremonial activities has angered the Gayo people as the majority ethnic group in the area.

Without proper mitigation, this policy risks alienating minority groups, potentially leading to feelings of forced assimilation for minority languages. This will harm the efforts to build sustainable peace in Aceh. Therefore, an inclusive approach to language policy is very important.

The efforts to promote the Acehnese language should be accompanied by similar steps to recognize and preserve the languages and cultural expressions of other ethnic groups in Aceh.

This inclusive approach is crucial to building long-term peace and social cohesion in the region. After all, Aceh’s experience teaches us that language has two sides in conflict resolution: as a tool that strengthens peace or that sharpens differences.

---

Saiful Akmal is a chair professor and Melly Masni is a lecturer in political science, both at Ar-Raniry State Islamic University in Banda Aceh. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

Popular

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

Related Articles

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Imposing VAT on self-build projects hinders public housing development

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

‘Wong urip urup’: Transforming collectivism into innovation

Related Article

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia

Imposing VAT on self-build projects hinders public housing development

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Kebaya, Reog Ponorogo now listed as UNESCO cultural heritage

‘Wong urip urup’: Transforming collectivism into innovation

Popular

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls

Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?

Tourism and turmoil: Can Bali survive the price of its own success?
RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

RI to build first nuclear power plant in Bangka Belitung

More in Opinion

 View more
Laotian Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos, on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Activists from a women's anti-violence movement hold a banner reading “eradicate sexual violence? There must be a way!“ on Feb. 10, 2020, during a protest outside the former education and culture ministry in Jakarta.
Academia

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia
Visitors look at a scale model of a housing complex on April 24, 2024, at an exhibition in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Imposing VAT on self-build projects hinders public housing development

Highlight
Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone (center) and ASEAN leaders take part in the 44th ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos on Oct. 9, 2024.
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says

The Latest

 View more
Wealth

Indonesia’s middle class is not OK
Editorial

Are we abandoning ASEAN?
Markets

Asian markets track Wall St rout as Fed pares rate-cut forecast
Academia

Policy progress in female circumcision in Indonesia
Companies

Amazon workers to strike at multiple US warehouses during busy holiday season
Society

Police form new team on trafficking, violence against women, children
Academia

Imposing VAT on self-build projects hinders public housing development
Academia

Lessons from Aceh: How language unites and segregates in conflicts
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!