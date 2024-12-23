TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Online gambling: A mental health problem with devastating consequences

Is the legal approach being taken by the government strong enough to tackle the problem of internet betting?

Elly Burhaini Faizal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 23, 2024

Online gambling: A mental health problem with devastating consequences

he questioning of former communications and information minister Budi Arie Setiadi on Thursday amid a heightened crackdown on illicit online gambling illustrates the pervasive extent of digital casinos in Indonesia that needs a swift solution.

What is particularly concerning for us is that instead of addressing the online gambling, which has an insidious impact on society, state officials opted to benefit from the illicit activities.

I also find it deeply troubling how few people are aware that online gambling issues require more than just laws to resolve, because gambling actually involves complex behavioral patterns.

Budi Arie was questioned by a joint team of investigators from the newly formed National Police Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortas) and the Jakarta Police as a witness in a corruption case that emerged while the police investigated an online gambling case at the Communications and Digital Ministry.

He denied claims that the police’s recent raid on his home and Thursday’s questioning were a part of the online gambling investigation. However, with his position at the time of the crimes, Budi Arie clearly bears undeniable responsibility for ministry employees caught up in the online gambling scandal.

Ten employees entrusted with blocking gambling sites instead allegedly accepted bribes from gaming operators to enable access. From a total of 24 suspects, investigators have seized approximately Rp 166.68 billion (US$10.31 million), this amount includes Rp 76.98 billion in cash and Rp 29 billion in blocked e-commerce accounts, according to the police.

The tough stance of current Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid, who fired the 10 ministry employees, seems insufficient to fix things because the issue of online gambling is complex and deeply established.

