Jakarta Post
Christmas for peace and humanity

For many years, Christmas, along with Idul Fitri, has been a shared public culture and a symbol of tolerance, togetherness and friendship .

Sumanto Al Qurtuby (The Jakarta Post)
Kyoto, Japan
Tue, December 24, 2024

Christmas for peace and humanity A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024. (AFP/Aditya Aji)

C

hristmas, the annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, is not just a religious and cultural commemoration among billions of Christians worldwide. This foremost liturgical feast within Christianity is also an important part of life for many non-Christian adherents in many countries. Although observed religiously by Christians, many non-Christians around the globe, including secular or non-religious groups, also celebrate Christmas culturally, since many governments in Africa, Europe, the Americas and Asia make Christmas Day a public holiday that every citizen can enjoy and, together with the New Year celebration, forms an essential portion of the annual long holiday season.

Indonesia is not exceptional in this regard. For many years, Christmas, along with Idul Fitri, is a shared public culture and a symbol of tolerance, togetherness and friendship in which all citizens, regardless of their faith and ethnicity, have celebrated with joy and happiness. This is to say that, Christmas is not simply a faith expression or enactment of religious belief and principle but has transformed into a communal festivity and cultural-ritual event, combining religious and secular elements.

Many of my Indonesian Christian and Muslim friends, including those outside Java have shared stories of interreligious respect and collaboration during Christmas and Idul Fitri. For example, during Christmas and Idul Fitri, Christian and Muslim communities compose an organizing committee whose membership represents both religious groups to help organize events. They also share food and gifts during these important religious-cultural festivities.

Also, although some Islamic scholars and clerics have issued a fatwa outlawing Muslims from using Christmas greeting and consider it haram due to, according to them, an indication of tacit support, endorsement of or agreement with the Christian faith, many Muslims ignore this religious edict. In fact, numerous Muslims in Indonesia and worldwide, including myself, have always sent Christmas greetings and shared blessings, delight and enjoyment with Christian friends. I do not care about the fatwa on Christmas greetings. Everyone has a view. To me, delivering a Christmas greeting to my Christian friends in Indonesia and overseas has nothing to do with “theological approval” of the Christian belief but is a part of the articulation of the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood among religious followers and human societies who share the same earth. Muslims will neither become apostates or infidels nor lack religiosity, spirituality or Islamic commitment simply by saying “Merry Christmas.”

I agree with and share the views of Sheikh Mohammed al-Issa, a Saudi religious cleric and the head of the Muslim World League, stating that Islam does not forbid Muslims from exchanging Christmas greetings with Christians because such exchanges can be a good, positive and meaningful act and behavior to promote peaceful coexistence and social harmony in society. Certainly, Al-Issa is not alone. Many other noted Islamic scholars, clerics and leaders worldwide permit Muslims to send Christmas greetings for fundamental reasons. Some say that sharing in the joy of others, such as during Christmas celebrations is a way to spread peace on earth while others believe that Islam is about reciprocating kindness with kindness, meaning that Muslims, in the spirit of human brotherhood, can greet Christmas, exchange gifts with Christians, and wish the best for Christian communities who commemorate Jesus’s birth.

All the interreligious activities, cooperation and exchange of religious greetings and gifts among Indonesian Christians and Muslims in various areas of the archipelago are not just lip service, or to “look good” in front of their co-religionists but a sign of gratitude and open-mindedness among ordinary Christian and Muslim communities. These actions are a genuine expression of some religious believers in the country who, despite occasional conflict and tensions, have been living peacefully for centuries.

The popular phrase “bhinneka tunggal ika tan hana dharma mangrwa” (or “unity amid diversity,” for short), an Old Javanese poem from the 14th-century book Kakawin Sutasoma by Mpu Tantular, that has become Indonesia’s official national motto is a mirror of lengthy interreligious tolerant practices amid variations and differences of faith. Moreover, the country has been blessed with many other local pearls of ancient wisdom, as well as centuries-old indigenous practices and social institutions for productive Christian-Muslim relationships and respectful engagement.

A Christian worshipper visits the Church of the Nativity on Dec. 17, 2024, in the biblical city of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.
Academia

Christmas in Bethlehem: A symbol of solidarity and love
A man decorates a Christmas tree with flip-flops at the Santa Perawan Maria Bunda Christ Catholic Church ahead of the Christmas festival celebrations in Java, Central Java, on Dec. 20, 2024.
Editorial

Christmas good news
A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Academia

Christmas for peace and humanity

A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Society

Millions on the move for year-end holidays
A man decorates a Christmas tree with flip-flops at the Santa Perawan Maria Bunda Christ Catholic Church ahead of the Christmas festival celebrations in Central Java's Klaten on Dec. 20, 2024.
Editorial

Christmas good news
Former members of Jamaah Islamiyah (JI) perform Asr (afternoon) prayers on the sidelines of an event held to declare the disband- ment of the terrorist group at the Convention Hall of the Tirtonadi terminal in Surakarta, Central Java, on Saturday, 21 December, 2024. Some 1,200 for- mer JI members from the greater Surakarta area, as well as 6,800 members from other parts of the country participating in the event online, declared their readiness to rejoin the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia. They also expressed their commitment to help safeguard peace and development in the country.
Politics

National Police to bring home ex-Jamaah Islamiyah members from Syria, Philippines

