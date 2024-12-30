TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Food safety risks in Prabowo’s free meals program

The government must close the gap in food safety infrastructure and oversight throughout the supply chain by implementing stringent regulations and authorities across the national, regional and community levels to mitigate potential health risks and ensure the success of Prabowo’s free meals program.

Randi Dian Saputra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 30, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Food safety risks in Prabowo’s free meals program Students eat free lunches provided in a trial of the free nutritious meal program trial on Sept. 26, 2024, at a school in Sukabumi, West Java. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious program to provide free nutritious meals on a national scale has been met with widespread interest and support. The program, which aims to address malnutrition and ensure access to healthy food, is a commendable initiative. However, it comes with significant risks, particularly regarding food safety, which requires urgent attention to prevent unintended consequences.

The primary concern lies in Indonesia’s regulatory framework governing food safety. Under Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 80/2017, the Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) is tasked with overseeing processed food products, specifically those packaged and produced by the food industry.

Unfortunately, this regulation excludes ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, such as those envisioned in the free nutritious meal program. This gap in oversight raises pressing questions about who will ensure the safety and quality of the meals provided under this initiative.

Food safety is a complex issue that demands meticulous planning and execution. In the context of Prabowo’s free meals program, several potential risks warrant attention. Without stringent oversight, RTE meals are vulnerable to contamination at various stages, including preparation, storage and distribution. Contaminated food can lead to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses, undermining the program’s objectives and risking public health.

The absence of clear regulatory guidelines for RTE meals could result in inconsistent quality and nutritional value across the program. This variability might negate the program’s goal of delivering uniformly nutritious meals to all beneficiaries.

In the absence of a designated authority, identifying and addressing lapses in food safety becomes challenging. This lack of accountability could erode public trust and diminish support for the initiative over time.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Additionally, managing the supply chain for RTE meals at such a large scale introduces logistical hurdles. Improper handling or storage during transportation could compromise food safety.

Popular

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Related Articles

World food prices reach 19-month high in November, UN says

Tech giants GoTo, Grab eye role in Prabowo’s free meals program

Govt speeds up food self-sufficiency target to 2027

School meals in Finland: Investment for a happier future

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Related Article

World food prices reach 19-month high in November, UN says

Tech giants GoTo, Grab eye role in Prabowo’s free meals program

Govt speeds up food self-sufficiency target to 2027

School meals in Finland: Investment for a happier future

Majority of Indonesians confident in Prabowo's leadership

Popular

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward

Syrian democracy and religious moderation: A path forward
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

More in Opinion

 View more
Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus salutes the attendees upon arrival at the Bangabhaban to take his oath as the head of the interim Bangladeshi government, in Dhaka on Aug. 8, 2024.
Academia

How India can help check rise of Islamists in Bangladesh
A technician inspects a rooftop solar panel installation on March 26, 2024, at Istiqlal Mosque in Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta.
Academia

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis
Former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to journalists during a break on Aug. 23, 2022, outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
Academia

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation

Highlight
French drug convict and death row prisoner Serge Atlaoui (left) is escorted by police upon his arrival at the Tangerang District Court in Tangerang, Banten on April 1, 2015. France has asked Indonesia to transfer French death row convict Serge Atlaoui, who has been convicted on drug charges since 2005.
Politics

France asks Indonesia to transfer national on death row
Joint rescue team personnel search for landslide victims in Gegerbitung district, Sukabumi regency, West Java on Dec. 5, 2024.
Archipelago

Five dead in flooding, landslides amid year-end holidays
A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 25, 2024.
Europe

People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Shares muted in Asia, high yields test lofty valuations
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu 'in good condition' after prostate surgery: hospital
Asia & Pacific

South Korea reviewing plans for 'special inspection' on Boeing 737-800 fleet
Tech

UK study warns of perils in AI-driven 'intention economy'
Americas

Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 100
Academia

How India can help check rise of Islamists in Bangladesh
Academia

How developing nations can raise money to offset climate crisis
Academia

Najib Razak’s ongoing political rehabilitation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Food safety risks in Prabowo’s free meals program

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!