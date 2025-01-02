TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 2, 2025

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025 President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third right) greet Red and White Cabinet ministers before a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2024. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

T

he Prabowo Subianto administration has announced an ambitious economic stimulus package for 2025, aimed at softening the blow of a planned increase in the value-added tax (VAT) rate. The measures target low- and middle-income Indonesians, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and labor-intensive industries, in what analysts view as a populist move to mitigate potential backlash against the tax hike.

The government revealed the package on Dec. 16, 2024, describing it as a comprehensive strategy to shield vulnerable groups from the impact of the VAT increase from 11 percent to 12 percent, as mandated by the Tax Harmonization Law (Law No. 7/2021). The package, which includes a mix of social assistance, tax breaks, and industry incentives, is estimated to cost Rp445.5 trillion (US27.35 billion), double the amount allocated during the COVID-19 pandemic, with VAT discounts alone accounting for Rp265.5 trillion.

Five key measures are designed to assist low-income Indonesians. The government will provide 10 kilograms of rice per month to 16 million households in the lowest income deciles. A 1 percent VAT discount will be applied to essential staples such as wheat flour, refined sugar, and the Trade Ministry’s subsidized cooking oil brand, MINYAKITA, so that the VAT paid by the people for the staples stays at 11 percent. Additionally, a 50 percent discount on electricity tariffs in January-February 2025 will benefit 81.4 million households with power usage under 2,200 volt-amperes (VA).

Middle-income Indonesians will benefit from eight measures. These include a 100 percent VAT discount on homes priced up to Rp5 billion for purchases made from January to June, and a 50 percent discount from July to December 2025. Discounts on VAT and luxury goods tax for electric vehicles (EVs) with varying levels of local content will also be available, alongside exemptions for import duties on completely built-up (CBU) EVs. Hybrid EVs will now enjoy 3 percent luxury goods discount. Workers in labor-intensive industries earning up to Rp10 million monthly will enjoy exemptions from Article 21 income tax. Unemployed individuals will receive severance pay worth 60 percent of their salary for six months, Rp2.4 million in training support, and access to job information and Pre-Employment Card programs. A 50 percent discount on occupational accident insurance premiums for workers in labor-intensive industries is also included.

For MSMEs and labor-intensive industries, the government has introduced three major initiatives. These include an extension of the 0.5 percent Final Income Tax for MSMEs under Government Regulation No. 55/2022, an income tax exemption for MSMEs with annual revenues below Rp500 million, and a 5 percent interest subsidy on loans aimed at revitalizing machinery in labor-intensive industries.

The stimulus package reflects the government’s attempt to balance short-term economic relief with the long-term fiscal burden. While the measures are expected to cushion the effects of the VAT hike on living costs, which has been receiving public backlash, the inclusion of unemployment and workplace safety benefits suggests a potential shift toward more sustainable welfare policies. Analysts note that these policies could evolve into enduring programs with productive impacts on the workforce. By addressing the economic concerns of both individuals and businesses, Prabowo’s populist package demonstrates a bid to secure public support as the administration navigates the challenges of tax reform in 2025.

More in Opinion

 View more
Residents place candles in front of the 'Motherland' monument during a commemoration of the 1,000th day of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv on Nov. 19, 2024.
Academia

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

Driving economic growth: A visitor browses information on investment potential in West Java on Sept. 19, 2024, at the West Java Investment Summit 2024 in Bandung.
Academia

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties
The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023. Jointly built by state electricity company PT PLN and United Arab Emirates’ Masdar, the power plant generates 192 megawatts peak (MWp).
Academia

Could Indonesia make progress in its energy transition in 2025?

Highlight
Workers transport oil palm fruits onto trucks from PT Wanasawit Subur Lestari's plantation in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Saturday (12/19/2015). The Indonesian Palm Oil Board (DMSI) estimates that crude palm oil (CPO) and crude palm kernel oil (CPKO) production this year will miss the initial projection of 30.1 million tons of CPO and 3.1 million this year. CPKO tons fell from the initial target of CPO 31.5 million tons and CPKO 3.3 million tons because it was caused by the El Nino phenomenon which caused a prolonged dry season.
Regulations

Prabowo wants more palm oil plantations, says not to fear deforestation
Firefighters and recovery teams work at the scene where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on December 30, 2024.
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Central Kalimantan Police Internal Affairs officers escort Palangka Raya City Police officer Brig. AK (third left) to attend a press conference at the provincial police headquarters in Palangka Raya on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. The police officer was dishonorably discharged from the police force for his alleged involvement in a murder case.
Archipelago

National Police fire hundreds of officers last year for ethical violations, crimes

The Latest

 View more
Academia

How 2025 is geopolitically different from 1945

Academia

Safeguarding Indonesian interests through investment treaties
Academia

Could Indonesia make progress in its energy transition in 2025?
Academia

Services are the new road to development
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025
Editorial

High-flying reflections
Politics

Public anger over Harvey Moeis ‘lenient’ sentence
Society

Fraud, alleged illegal levying raise questions about free meals program’s implementation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

