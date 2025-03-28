TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal

Seeking God’s mercy during the holy fasting month, Muslims from across the country devote themselves to spiritual contemplation in the 10 days leading up to Idul Fitri at Jakarta’s grand mosque, the largest in Southeast Asia, isolated from worldly distractions.

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 28, 2025 Published on Mar. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-03-28T08:19:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal Muslims perform the Qiyamul Lail prayer on March 23, 2025, at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta during iktikaf, the practice of staying in a mosque over several days devoted to worship. (Antara/Ferlian Septa Wahyusa)

I

n the final 10 days of Ramadan before Idul Fitri, hundreds of worshippers gathered at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta to observe iktikaf, the practice of drawing closer to God by staying at a mosque to fast, pray and recite the Quran, away from the distractions of daily life.

On Monday, worshippers sat on prayer mats, spending the hours between maghrib (dusk prayer) and isya (evening prayer) with prayer, dhikr and reading the Quran.

Among them was Djufri Tjikoe, 58, who had just completed the dusk prayer and walked over to his 54-year-old wife Elia in the area for women, where their suitcases were neatly stored.

The couple had traveled all the way from Manado, North Sulawesi, for iktikaf. Their journey began on March 17, when they set sail from North Sulawesi to Tanjung Perak Port in Surabaya, East Java. From there, they continued by train, arriving in Jakarta on the morning of March 21 and making their way to Southeast Asia’s largest mosque to start their retreat.

“We started preparing months ago, searching for tickets to Jakarta. We finally secured a ticket on a ship for March 17,” Djufri said on Monday.

For Elia, who had lived in the West Java city of Bogor before marrying Djufri two years ago, this retreat was a cherished Ramadan tradition. But for Djufri, this was his first time devoting the final 10 days of Ramadan to staying and worshipping at Istiqlal.

“Before COVID-19, I used to do iktikaf every year because I lived in Bogor. Back then, people could stay at the mosque from the start of Ramadan. Now, overnight stays are only allowed during the last 10 days before Idul Fitri,” Elia explained.

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence
Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Related Articles

Govt to roll out second phase of social aid after Idul Fitri, Muhaimin says

‘Mudik’ return flow to peak from Saturday to Monday, authorities say

Prabowo’s son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri

Pope Francis’s visit debunks the 'clash of civilizations' narrative

Pope to stress harmony in Istiqlal mosque, GBK stadium Mass

Related Article

Govt to roll out second phase of social aid after Idul Fitri, Muhaimin says

‘Mudik’ return flow to peak from Saturday to Monday, authorities say

Prabowo’s son pays visit to PDI-P's Megawati on Idul Fitri

Pope Francis’s visit debunks the 'clash of civilizations' narrative

Pope to stress harmony in Istiqlal mosque, GBK stadium Mass

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence

Lights out: Bali guards protect island's day of silence
Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

Just 5 months in office, Prabowo’s problems are piling up

More in Culture

 View more
An exterior shot of cinemas in Times Square in New York on October 18, 2006.
Entertainment

Cinema group pushes for movies to stay in theaters longer
Muslims perform the Qiyamul Lail prayer on March 23, 2025, at Istiqlal Mosque in Central Jakarta during iktikaf, the practice of staying in a mosque over several days devoted to worship.
Culture

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal
For the fans: Various types of official merchandise from singer Pamungkas are displayed during the recent Merch-Making Market event at The Brickhall in Fatmawati City Center, South Jakarta.
Entertainment

Merch-Making Market: Where Indonesian music and merch collide

Highlight
Vehicles traveling from Jombang to Nganjuk are caught in a traffic jam on the Bandar Kedungmulyo arterial road in Jombang Regency, East Java, on the first day of Idul Fitri, on March 31, 2025.
Society

‘Mudik’ return flow to peak from Saturday to Monday, authorities say
Residents sit with belongings and kitchenware salvaged from homes in Mandalay on April 1, 2025, four days after a major earthquake struck central Myanmar. Days after a shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people, many people in Myanmar are still sleeping outdoors, either unable to return to ruined homes or afraid of further aftershocks.
Asia and Pacific

UN urges aid to Myanmar quake survivors before monsoons hit
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (second right) accompanied by his daughter Hanifa Fadhila Pramono (right) greets citizens on March 31, 2025, during an Idul Fitri open house gathering at the governor’s official residence in Menteng, Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakartans air concerns during Pramono’s first open house

The Latest

 View more
Conversation

Let Arbani Yasiz lead the way
Economy

Manufacturing PMI drops amid slowing new orders, output
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar quake victim rescued after 5 days as aid calls grow
Middle East and Africa

Israel says expands Gaza offensive to seize 'large areas'
Culture and Entertainment

Qodrat 2 delivers grand horror with a soulful core
Economy

Businesses see tepid economic boost during this year’s Idul Fitri
Americas

Mass layoffs targeting 10,000 jobs hit US health agencies
Academia

Two models for agentic AI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Unworldly worship: Devoting the final days of Ramadan at Istiqlal

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.