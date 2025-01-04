Between 'Roblox', radicalism and AI: Parenting in the digital minefield

Boys will be boys: Children play online games on their mobile phones along the roadside in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Today’s generation of digital natives live in the "Third World" of the metaverse, where online interactions feel as real as face-to-face conversations, and our job as parents is to help guide our children in this digital playground so it remains a creative, safe place of interaction, and not a gateway to radicalization.

J ust recently, my 14-year-old son Salman was inconsolable. He’s a sensitive kid, sure, but this was different. His 16-year-old brother Hiro spilled the beans: “Salman got scammed on Roblox.”

Roblox? The game with those blocky avatars and cartoony landscapes? How bad could it be?

I tried what any clueless dad would. “Why not just create a new account?” Big mistake.

Salman looked at me like I’d just suggested erasing his entire existence. “Dad,” he said with the gravity of someone who’d lost a limb, “I’ve had that account for eight years. It’s like losing a little brother.”

And there it was. Roblox wasn’t just a game. It was his world: a space where friendships were built, identities crafted and memories stored. That night, as he hugged a pillow like it was a life preserver, I realized something: For kids like Salman, the internet isn’t just a tool. It’s a place.

Our generation splits life into two neat categories: offline (real life) and online (virtual distractions). But for today’s teenagers, it’s more complex. They live in what I call the Third World. Offline is the tangible, physical reality; online is social media, streaming platforms and gaming; and the metaverse is a blend where digital interactions feel as real as face-to-face conversations.

In this Third World, a gamer tag isn’t just a username; it’s an identity. Friendships aren’t defined by geography but by shared digital experiences. But like any playground, the digital world has its dark corners.