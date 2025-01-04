TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Invisible desires: Disability and sexuality in our midst

Absent in the public discourse is a frank and insightful discussion of the intersection between disability and sexuality.

Lia Marpaung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 4, 2025

Envisioning a just society: Volunteers help a person with disability into a shuttle service in Jakarta in this undated photo. (JP/Dhoni Setiawan)

A

recent report of multiple sexual crimes shocked the Indonesian public to the core. Not only that it involves many victims, both adults and children, but that one of alleged perpetrators is a person with disability. Several institutions, including those human-rights state agencies, scrambled to put in place a system to ensure law enforcement processes were properly undertaken and the rights of victims and alleged victims were fulfilled. But more importantly, it was a moment to educate the public that a person with disability could indeed commit crimes that are sexual in nature.

Absent in the public discourse, though, is a frank and insightful discussion of the intersection between disability and sexuality. Conversations on this issue can address not only the matter of equity, but also of recognizing the inherent humanity and dignity of millions of Indonesians with disabilities.

This is akin to a forgotten narrative. People with disabilities in Indonesia face a dual burden. On one hand, they contend with the physical and systemic barriers that limit their participation in society. On the other, they must navigate the societal perception that strips them of their sexual identities. Disability is often seen as a marker of dependency or weakness, incompatible with the agency and desire typically associated with sexuality.

This perception has profound consequences. Sexuality is a fundamental aspect of human life. Most people are sexual beings, have sexual thoughts, attitudes, feelings, desires and fantasies, and having a physical or cognitive disability doesn’t change your sexuality and your desire to express it. Yet, for many Indonesians with disabilities, it remains a topic shrouded in silence. They are often desexualized, their capacity for intimacy overlooked or dismissed. The assumption persists that they are either incapable of forming relationships or unworthy of experiencing love and desire. Such misconceptions not only deny their humanity, but also perpetuate exclusion.

In Indonesia, where religious values and traditional norms play a significant role in shaping attitudes, the conversation around disability and sexuality faces additional hurdles. Religious principles, which influence many, stress modesty and marital fidelity, but they also emphasize compassion. Families still see their disabled members as burdens to be protected rather than individuals to be empowered and have their own individual agencies.

The barriers preventing Indonesians with disabilities from expressing their sexuality are manifold. Physical barriers, such as inaccessible buildings and public spaces, limit opportunities for social interaction. Educational barriers are equally pervasive; sexual education rarely considers the specific needs of disabled individuals. The result is a profound gap in knowledge, leaving many unable to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

One of the most pressing issues is the lack of accessible sexual health services. Disabled individuals often face physical barriers, such as clinics without ramps or examination tables that cannot accommodate wheelchairs. But the barriers are not merely physical; they are also attitudinal. Healthcare providers may dismiss the sexual health concerns of disabled individuals or lack the training to address them appropriately.

How Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the West and Russia

Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

PNM empowers entrepreneurship for people with disabilities

Indonesia should be at the forefront of adaptive sports

Asia-Pacific renews commitment to disability inclusion with Jakarta Declaration

How Vietnam’s ‘bamboo diplomacy’ treads a fine line between the West and Russia

Paris Paralympics to showcase disability sport in City of Light

PNM empowers entrepreneurship for people with disabilities

Indonesia should be at the forefront of adaptive sports

Asia-Pacific renews commitment to disability inclusion with Jakarta Declaration

The Jakarta Post
