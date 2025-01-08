TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo needs bureaucratic reforms to deliver his economic agenda

The President needs an effective and strong bureaucracy to deliver his campaign pledges.

Winarno Zain (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, January 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo needs bureaucratic reforms to deliver his economic agenda Making their pledge: New civil servants take their oath during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java, on March 22, 2024. (Antara/Arif Firmansyah)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has come to the presidency with a heavy load of extensive political and economic agendas aimed at paving the way for achieving 8 percent economic growth within five years.

But to achieve his agenda he needs an effective and strong bureaucracy to deliver his campaign pledges. Strong and effective institutions will be crucial for Prabowo’s presidency to realize his multitudes of economic agendas. In order to ensure the successful implementation of his political and economic agendas during his five year term, it is essential that he continues the reform of government bureaucracy.

The Indonesian bureaucratic reforms have come a long way since the enactment of Law No. 43/1999 on civil service which was then strengthened by a presidential regulation in 2010 on the grand design of bureaucratic reform. The key focus of these reforms includes improving governance, enhancing public service delivery and promoting transparency and accountability.

Over the years, the reforms have evolved and expanded into anti-corruption efforts by digitalizing government processes (e-budgeting, e-procurement) to reduce opportunities for corruption and by establishing the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Significant progress has also been achieved in the digitalization of other public services (licensing, tax administration) to improve efficiency and accessibility. Law No. 5/2014 on state civil apparatus (ASN) mandates that recruitment, promotion and performance evaluation of ASN are based on competence rather than patronage.

However, some ideas and decisions by Prabowo at the start of his presidency have raised questions about whether they are consistent with the trajectory of the Indonesian bureaucratic reforms.

In returning favor to his supporters for his victory in the presidential election, Prabowo offered them jobs and positions at various levels of government. The composition of the cabinet had to be enlarged by splitting some ministries into smaller units, and new positions were added in his administration. These positions, including top positions in state owned enterprises (SOEs) have been filled with politicians, activists and volunteers who had given him political support during the election.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

These actions were not in line with the spirit of bureaucratic reforms as they were made based mostly on political patronage and political clientelism. Also, these were not in line with the spirit of the ASN law that mandates recruitment, promotion and performance evaluation based on competence and meritocracy, rather than nepotism and patronage.

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds

Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds
Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Related Articles

Free, nutritious, safe meals

The Pacific in 2025: Navigating the shared challenges

Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection

The urgency of global debt reform

Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

Related Article

Free, nutritious, safe meals

The Pacific in 2025: Navigating the shared challenges

Southeast Asia’s human rights and democracy: A reflection

The urgency of global debt reform

Prabowo reinvigorates the development of oil palm plantations

Popular

Indonesia approves first bullion bank

Indonesia approves first bullion bank
Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds

Letter to editor: Turkish ambassador responds
Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

Indonesia joins BRICS bloc as full member

More in Opinion

 View more
A truck passes through the middle of an oil palm plantation in Muaro Jambi, Jambi, on Nov. 20, 2024.
Academia

Palm plantations cannot replace forests, Mr. President
Making their pledge: New civil servants take their oath during an induction ceremony at Bogor City Hall in Bogor, West Java, on March 22, 2024.
Academia

Prabowo needs bureaucratic reforms to deliver his economic agenda
Republican presidential nominee and former United States president Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. look on near the exit, during a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, US, on Nov. 4, 2024.
Academia

Populism and democracy: Lessons from the US and Indonesia

Highlight
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the extended format meeting of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 23, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia sees full BRICS membership as ‘valuable’ for Global South cooperation
Staff prepare meals to deliver to a school at a kitchen on the first day of a free-meal programme in Jakarta on Monday, January 6, 2025. Indonesia launched an ambitious USD 4.3 billion free-meal programme on January 6 to combat stunted growth due to malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Editorial

Free, nutritious, safe meals
A student of SDN Kranji 1 state elementary school in Purwokerto, Central Java eats a lunch package on Jan. 6, 2025, the first day of the free nutritious meals program. Indonesia launch an ambitious program to provide free meals for schoolchildren and pregnant women on Jan. 6 to combat stunted growth caused by malnutrition, a key election promise of President Prabowo Subianto.
Society

Food quality, safety in spotlight as free meals rollout continues

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Meta shelves fact-checking in policy reversal ahead of Trump administration
Academia

Palm plantations cannot replace forests, Mr. President
Academia

Prabowo needs bureaucratic reforms to deliver his economic agenda
Markets

IPOs set to rebound in 2025 after multiyear low in 2024
Academia

Populism and democracy: Lessons from the US and Indonesia
Society

Food quality, safety in spotlight as free meals rollout continues
Academia

Trump is on a collision course with the US budget
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia sees full BRICS membership as ‘valuable’ for Global South cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo needs bureaucratic reforms to deliver his economic agenda

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!