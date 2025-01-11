Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Aug. 20, 2024, after undergoing questioning as a witness in an alleged corruption case involving the Transportation Ministry's railways directorate general (DJKA). (Antara /Reno Esnir)

T he full-blown graft investigation launched against Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto has intensified the ongoing feud between former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the party. Named a suspect in a graft case tied to fugitive Harun Masiku, Hasto’s legal troubles have ignited allegations of political retaliation and discriminatory prosecution.

Hasto’s case revolves around allegations that he facilitated bribes to secure a House of Representatives seat for Harun and obstruction of justice by directing witnesses to provide false testimony. While the charges stem from events over four years ago, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) only named Hasto a suspect just as he was about to celebrate Christmas last month.

Compounding the political intrigue, another PDI-P executive, former law and human rights minister Yasonna Laoly, has been barred from international travel for six months. Although not a suspect, Yasonna’s travel ban, as part of the KPK’s investigation, signals the agency’s broader focus on PDI-P politicians.

Hasto’s prosecution cannot be viewed in isolation. For one, Hasto himself has been a staunch critic of Jokowi’s alleged interference in the February 2024 presidential election. Hasto also claims to possess sensitive information that could implicate high-ranking officials, including Jokowi and his allies. However, whether Hasto was bluffing or if such evidence does exist remains to be seen. On a more tangible note, the PDI-P has been critical of key policies under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, including the value-added tax (VAT) hike from 11 to 12 percent, which PDI-P leaders previously argued would increase the economic burden on the people.

With no representation in Prabowo’s cabinet, the PDI-P naturally finds itself at odds with a government coalition led by an ally of Jokowi. Moreover, the KPK move to name Hasto a suspect came mere days after the PDI-P officially banished Jokowi and his family, namely his eldest son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, from the party. The coincidental timing of these events suggests that the KPK, now widely perceived to be a political weapon wielded by Jokowi ever since the 2019 amendment of the KPK Law, could only ensnare Hasto after Jokowi’s split with the PDI-P.

Hasto failed to turn up for the first KPK questioning as a suspect on Monday, prompting the investigators to reschedule the interrogation to Jan. 13. On Tuesday, KPK investigators searched his two houses in Bekasi, West Java, and Kebagusan, South Jakarta,

The graft busters had been hesitant about acting against Hasto over the last few years when Jokowi was still politically aligned with the PDI-P. Moreover, the new KPK leaders, notably handpicked by Jokowi just before he stepped down from the country’s highest office, took action less than two weeks after being inaugurated.