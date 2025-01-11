TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, January 11, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Aug. 20, 2024, after undergoing questioning as a witness in an alleged corruption case involving the Transportation Ministry's railways directorate general (DJKA). (Antara /Reno Esnir)

T

he full-blown graft investigation launched against Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto has intensified the ongoing feud between former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and the party. Named a suspect in a graft case tied to fugitive Harun Masiku, Hasto’s legal troubles have ignited allegations of political retaliation and discriminatory prosecution.

Hasto’s case revolves around allegations that he facilitated bribes to secure a House of Representatives seat for Harun and obstruction of justice by directing witnesses to provide false testimony. While the charges stem from events over four years ago, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) only named Hasto a suspect just as he was about to celebrate Christmas last month.

Compounding the political intrigue, another PDI-P executive, former law and human rights minister Yasonna Laoly, has been barred from international travel for six months. Although not a suspect, Yasonna’s travel ban, as part of the KPK’s investigation, signals the agency’s broader focus on PDI-P politicians.

Hasto’s prosecution cannot be viewed in isolation. For one, Hasto himself has been a staunch critic of Jokowi’s alleged interference in the February 2024 presidential election. Hasto also claims to possess sensitive information that could implicate high-ranking officials, including Jokowi and his allies. However, whether Hasto was bluffing or if such evidence does exist remains to be seen. On a more tangible note, the PDI-P has been critical of key policies under President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, including the value-added tax (VAT) hike from 11 to 12 percent, which PDI-P leaders previously argued would increase the economic burden on the people.

With no representation in Prabowo’s cabinet, the PDI-P naturally finds itself at odds with a government coalition led by an ally of Jokowi. Moreover, the KPK move to name Hasto a suspect came mere days after the PDI-P officially banished Jokowi and his family, namely his eldest son Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution, from the party. The coincidental timing of these events suggests that the KPK, now widely perceived to be a political weapon wielded by Jokowi ever since the 2019 amendment of the KPK Law, could only ensnare Hasto after Jokowi’s split with the PDI-P.

Hasto failed to turn up for the first KPK questioning as a suspect on Monday, prompting the investigators to reschedule the interrogation to Jan. 13. On Tuesday, KPK investigators searched his two houses in Bekasi, West Java, and Kebagusan, South Jakarta,

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The graft busters had been hesitant about acting against Hasto over the last few years when Jokowi was still politically aligned with the PDI-P. Moreover, the new KPK leaders, notably handpicked by Jokowi just before he stepped down from the country’s highest office, took action less than two weeks after being inaugurated.

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Related Articles

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

Cautiously optimistic

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi

Analysis: KPK investigation into Bank Indonesia a blow to reputation

Related Article

Analysis: Prabowo unveils populist economic stimulus package for 2025

Analysis: Will Prabowo prioritize plans for Nusantara?

Cautiously optimistic

"I never asked for a third term as president:" Jokowi

Analysis: KPK investigation into Bank Indonesia a blow to reputation

Popular

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day

Unilever's Indonesia headache worsens with boycott as local brands seize the day
Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order

Indonesia’s entry into BRICS: Reshaping the global legal order
Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

Businesses, experts expect little economic benefit from joining BRICS

More in Opinion

 View more
Rain water pools around the tents housing displaced Palestinians at a makeshift camp housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 1, 2025, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group.
Academia

A New Year’s resolution for peace
Devastated heritage: Kedonganan Beach in Badung, Bali, is covered with trash on March 20, 2024. Comprised of mostly plastic materials, the waste has disrupted the activities of tourists and fishermen alike.
Academia

Sustainable tourism: Between revenues and national heritage preservation
Support from afar: Members of the Muslim community protest in front of the Arjuna Wijaya Statue in Central Jakarta on Sept. 20, 2023, against a government plan to develop Rempang Island near Batam into a Chinese-funded economic zone that would displace around 7,500 people.
Academia

Intelligentsia alienation under Prabowo’s presidency (part 2)

Highlight
Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his speech during his annual foreign policy speech at the ministry's office in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
Indonesia's South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong salutes the audience after the U23 AFC Qatar 2024 Asian Cup third-place match between Iraq and Indonesia at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on May 2, 2024.
Editorial

'Kamsahamnida', Shin Tae-yong
Anak-anak mengumpulkan barang bekas yang bisa dijual di antara timbunan sampah Pantai Muaro Lasak, Padang, Sumatera Barat, Kamis (9/7/2020). Menteri Lingkungan Hidup dan Kehutanan (LHK) Siti Nurbaya mengatakan timbunan sampah pada 2020 diperkirakan mencapai 67,8 juta ton, jumlah tersebut dapat terus bertambah seiring pertumbuhan jumlah penduduk dan meningkatnya kesejahteraan masyarakat.
Regulations

Indonesia set to miss 2025 waste management target by wide margin

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Japan to announce RI projects worth $815m on PM Ishiba’s visit
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar military air strike kills dozens in Rakhine village, UN says
Americas

BRICS aims to 'build' global ties as Trump takes office: Brazil
Regulations

WTO favours EU over Indonesia on palm oil restrictions
Society

Floods remain biggest threat in 2025, disaster agency says
Opinion

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions
Politics

Navy officer in hot water over self-defense claim
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia aims for bolder non-alignment policy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Hasto’s criminalization escalates Jokowi-Megawati tensions

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!