Envisioning FAO reform, addressing planetary crisis

Renewing priorities: FAO director general Qu Dongyu (on screen) addresses the fourth Meeting of the Parties to the FAO Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA) in Kuta, Bali, on May 8, 2023. (FAO Indonesia/Harriansyah)

By elaborately including the right to food in its constitution, the FAO could become the leading UN agency to advance the recognition, promotion and protection of that right.

T his year the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) celebrates its 80th anniversary (FAO@80). Efforts have continued to make the organization more nimble, agile and fit for purpose.

FAO director general Qu Dongyu proposed real measures for a much-needed reform during the 176th session of the FAO Council last month. Still, it seemed that council members were too prejudiced about it.

Countries eager to see FAO transformations and reforms through full implementation of Joint Inspection Unit (JIU) reports suddenly turned around when the director general responded to the call with FAO@80 reform proposals presented before them at the same session.

Only Indonesia, India and several like-minded countries saw this as a conditio sine qua non and an opportunity to continue efforts to enhance the FAO's capacity to strengthen the agricultural and food systems needed for a better world and a better future for all.

Initially, transformative measures and reforms have been introduced since director general Qu took office in 2019, with the introduction of strategic, organizational and programmatic transformation of the organization. At this critical juncture, it is important to see which impactful areas (constitution, governance and leadership) would benefit the most from the proposed reforms, completing the institutional renewal of the FAO and marking its 80th anniversary.

There are areas where we can enhance, strengthen and excel in the work of the FAO.

First, on constitutional reform. The constitution is one of the most fundamental instruments that guides the direction of the organization. It is no longer taboo that it has been adjusted from time to time to reflect its evolution and needs.

In the absence of a much-needed individual International Convention on the Right to Food, the FAO constitutional reform could become a “go-between” for including for the first time in its constitutional amendments, and in a more elaborative way, the right to food. By elaborately including the right to food in its constitution, the FAO could become the leading UN agency to advance the recognition, promotion and protection of the rights.

The right to food is inseparable from, and could be elaborated further by, the FAO’s renewed priorities and systems-based approaches to agrifood systems transformation, articulated by the four betters: Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind.

The aspirations that underpin the four betters also address economic, social and environmental dimensions to generate food security and nutrition for present and future generations as our common endeavors to achieve the right to food, as reflected in the FAO Strategic Framework 2022-2031.

Second, on governance reform. The focus should be given to the FAO Council reform to address the need for evolving membership and to meet new demands and priorities for the effective delivery of its mandate. The current FAO Council’s composition, configuration and structure reflect a struggle to find solutions for global food security and nutrition and to discuss global food and agricultural crises in many parts of the world, including in conflict zones like Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and Haiti.

While FAO membership has increased since 1977, previous consultations among member states on adjusting the composition of the council did not reach consensus. Hence, in 2015, the FAO Conference decided to suspend discussions on this topic.

This discussion resurfaced when Australia and New Zealand proposed one additional seat for the Southwest Pacific region during the 175th session of the FAO Council in June 2024, opening the Pandora’s box of a wider possible demand by other groups, including those in Asia, Africa and Europe.

Many suggest that if we are going to start again the conversation, it should open the possibilities for all regions too.

Building on this momentum, on its 80th anniversary the FAO has the opportunity to assess and discuss the size and composition of the council. Hence, FAO@80 proposals suggest to adjust the council composition from 49 member states to 55, giving each region one additional seat (except those in the North America region who already have two seats for two members) fairly allocated among the regions.

Third, on leadership reform. There should be a focus to enhance the different roles, functions and coordination between the independent chairperson of the council (ICC) and the FAO director general. This is reflected in Article VII, paragraph 4 of the FAO Constitution, which states that "Subject to the general supervision of the Conference and the Council, the Director General shall have full power and authority to direct the work of the Organization.”

It is also constructive to further clarify the FAO Conference’s intent when it recognized “the need to ensure that an enhanced role of the Independent Chairperson of the Council should not create any potential for conflict of roles with the managerial functions of the Director-General in the administration of the Organization”, as stipulated in FAO basic texts.

To address this, one of the ideas from the FAO@80 reform proposal is to establish a bureau of the FAO Council. A bureau could assist the ICC in discharging her/his role in representing all members and facilitating her/his work to coordinate with the FAO director general’s office.

The bureau could also help the ICC and FAO director general during the intersessional period in preparing for the sessions of the council, complementing the ICC’s consultations with the chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the regional groups. It could also perform other functions delegated to it by the council and the conference to facilitate effective and efficient functioning, including in overseeing misconduct allegations by the FAO director general.

The last role is suggested by the Joint Inspection Unit (JIU) Report which recommended that the FAO, widely supported by OECD countries, has a mechanism to process misconduct allegations by the FAO director general in which the ICC has a constitutional barrier to do so.

We badly need a reform to address the planetary crisis on food security and nutrition of today and tomorrow. The FAO Conference slated for July will be a good opportunity to revisit discussions that will decide the future of the FAO. Fiat panis!

***

The writer is a counselor at the Indonesian Embassy, alternate chairperson of the Appeals Committee and member of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Matters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The views expressed are personal.