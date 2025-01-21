TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

During the Trump administration part 2, Indonesia should continue to prioritize capability-building and defense transformation, essential for strengthening its deterrence, particularly in managing regional dynamics such as those in the South China Sea.

Curie Maharani and Sandy J. Pratama (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0 United States Army soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team stand in front of the Indonesian Army's NBell-412 helicopter during the opening ceremony of the Ksatria Warrior 2024 joint exercise at the Military Command V/Brawijaya Combat Traning Education Center in Asembagus, Situbondo, East Java, on Aug. 21, 2024. The training was held until Aug. 25, 2024, ahead of the Super Garuda Shield 2024 multinational joint exercise which started on Aug. 26, 2024. (Courtesy of the Indonesian Military/-)

D

espite facing criminal convictions, assassination attempts and changes in political opposition, Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the 2024 United States election. His triumph marked one of the most remarkable political comebacks in US history.

Prior to his inauguration as the 47th president of the US, Trump’s rhetoric had already stirred significant concern across the world. He ramped up threats to gain control over Greenland and the Panama Canal, impose tariffs on Mexico and “integrate” Canada into the US.

While seemingly eager to consolidate US influence over its immediate neighbors, Trump’s foreign policy might as well be indifferent toward Southeast Asia. His nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, was unable to name the ASEAN member states when questioned by the US Senate. As a result, questions arise regarding the future direction of US foreign policy under the second Trump administration and the prospects for bilateral defense cooperation between Indonesia and the US.

For Indonesia, the beginning of the Trump era coincides with a new leadership under Prabowo Subianto. In his first 100 days in office, Prabowo adopted a more assertive foreign policy, surpassing the approach of his predecessors. This included launching the “Good Neighbor Policy” and engaging in “hyperactive” diplomacy, exemplified by visits to six countries across Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East within just 15 days in November 2024.

Additionally, Prabowo appears willing to push the boundaries of Indonesia’s traditional “free and active” foreign policy by engaging more deeply with China, including joining BRICS and pursuing a “joint development” agreement, a term typically used between nations with overlapping territorial claims, which Indonesia and China are not. Furthermore, Indonesia kick-started bilateral military exercises with both China and Russia.

Looking ahead, Indonesia will likely need to adjust its defense strategy in response to the evolving US administration. Trump’s foreign policy has been characterized by its transactional nature, prioritizing US interests over alliances or shared values. This has contributed to an intensifying rivalry between the US and China, along with other “revisionist” states or groupings that challenge American hegemony.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

For example, Trump recently proposed imposing a 60 percent tariff on Chinese imports and threatened a 100 percent tariff on all BRICS members if they continued with their push for de-dollarization. This raises questions about the potential consequences for defense relations between Jakarta and Washington, following Indonesia’s accession to BRICS earlier this month.

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Related Articles

The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

ASEAN, Canada work together for health security

Wong’s ASEAN consolidation

PTDI hopes to develop own jet fighters with roles in KF-21 project, Rafale procurement

Related Article

The global forces sending coffee prices skyward

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

ASEAN, Canada work together for health security

Wong’s ASEAN consolidation

PTDI hopes to develop own jet fighters with roles in KF-21 project, Rafale procurement

Popular

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Facing palm oil nonsense

Facing palm oil nonsense
Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

Influencer Laura Anna dies at 21 amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend

More in Opinion

 View more
Unpredictable outcomes: The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone next to the United States Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. in this picture illustration taken on Jan. 17.
Academia

The TikTok boomerang
A man waves a Palestinian flag as people celebrate the ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza City on Jan. 19, 2025.
Academia

Beyond the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, the future looks unclear
United States president-elect Donald Trump addresses a news conference on Dec. 16, 2024, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Academia

How should liberal democracies respond to a Trumpian world?

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians make their way to return to their homes before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas takes effect, in Gaza City, on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Jakarta ‘never heard’ of Trump’s plan to relocate Gazans to Indonesia
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally, in Salem, Virginia, U.S. November 2, 2024.
Editorial

It's Trump's world
Fishermen from Tanjung Pasir dismantle a makeshift bamboo fence on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in the coastal waters off Tangerang, Banten.
Society

Companies, individuals hold land permits ashore from illegal sea fence

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia calls on UNSC to work toward lasting peace in Gaza
Regulations

Govt pitches RI for factories relocating from China to evade US tariffs
Archipelago

Landslides kill more than a dozen in Central Java, Bali
Archipelago

Extreme weather triggers massive flood in Lampung
Society

Protests at higher education ministry end as minister retracts dismissal of subordinate
Archipelago

Landslide kills 16 in Central Java
Markets

Prabowo vows no more fuel imports by end of his presidency
Archipelago

Search continues for victims of Glodok Plaza fire
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia’s defense diplomacy to navigate bilateral ties under Trump 2.0

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!