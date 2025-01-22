Agroforestry: A sustainable path to food self-sufficiency

An aerial view shows farmers harvesting rice in Singosari, Malang, East Java, on Sept. 25, 2024. The Agriculture Ministry is optimistic about meeting domestic food needs by the end of 2024 through accelerated planting and optimized land use for rice and corn across Indonesia. (Antara/Muhammad M)

Contrary to outdated views, agroforestry is now seen as a modern, adaptive practice that supports food security and environmental sustainability.

T he importance of food self-sufficiency cannot be overstated. As President Prabowo Subianto emphasized in November 2024, “food self-sufficiency is no longer negotiable.” Yet, the approach to achieving this goal should remain open for discussion.

While two primary methods, intensification and extensification, are often prioritized, both pose significant environmental, social and economic challenges, conflicting with the principles of sustainability outlined in the 2012 Food Law.

An alternative, more sustainable approach lies in agroforestry, particularly complex semi-commercial agroforestry (SCA), which combines agricultural crops, trees and sometimes livestock in harmony with local practices. Not only does this model offer a productive solution, it also aligns with sustainable food security goals, creating a more resilient, biodiverse and climate-adaptive farming system.

Despite being practiced for centuries, agroforestry has not yet received the attention it deserves in Indonesian policy. While the National Mid-term National Development Plan (RPJPN) 2025-2045 highlights the importance of agroforestry, particularly in local community-driven economic transformation agroforestry, agroforestry remains sidelined in many official plans.

As Prabowo marks his first 100 days in office, there is a crucial opportunity to reshape policy, breaking the negative stigma surrounding agroforestry and amplifying its benefits for food security and sustainability.

SCA typically involves small-scale family-owned farms and plantations, often under 10 hectares, that optimize land use by cultivating a mix of crops, trees and sometimes livestock. This method offers a promising route to food self-sufficiency by enhancing biodiversity, improving soil health and increasing climate resilience. SCA is also associated with better nutrition and strong local food systems.

For example, in Burno village, East Java, farmers practice agro-silvopasture, combining trees, crops and cattle, while in Kanekes village, Banten, farmers use an agro-silvoculture model with a variety of crops to meet food needs. These local practices demonstrate that SCA can support both family and community food security while contributing to national sustainability goals.