DeepSeek and the path to Indonesia’s AI future

With strategic investments in AI research and development, we can fuel the next wave of technological progress, creating a vibrant ecosystem of innovation that stretches far beyond the boardroom.
eepSeek has sent shockwaves reverberating across the artificial intelligence industry this past week, igniting a storm of reactions across the global tech landscape. The company's sudden release of its new large language model caught even seasoned AI observers off guard, demonstrating capabilities that rival or potentially surpass those of established players.
Behind the Hangzhou-based start-up is 40-year-old tech entrepreneur Liang Wenfeng. During his time at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, Liang focused his studies on electronics information and computer vision.
His entrepreneurial journey began when he and his classmates started exploring AI applications in automated stock trading. This venture led to the 2015 founding of High-Flyer Quant, which grew to become one of China's premier quantitative hedge funds.
Under Liang's leadership, High-Flyer Quant channeled substantial earnings into AI research and development, establishing a sophisticated AI infrastructure. This investment culminated in the launch of DeepSeek in May 2023 as an independent venture from the fund.
"Fortune favors the prepared," as the saying goes, and time was decidedly on Liang's side. In July 2017, while he was still building his quantitative trading empire at High-Flyer Quant, China's State Council unveiled its watershed plan for AI supremacy to achieve global leadership by 2030.
China's systematic approach to AI development began with an ambitious focus on talent cultivation. The nation rapidly expanded its AI education infrastructure, with the education ministry authorizing 440 universities to offer AI-focused undergraduate programs by 2022, according to Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.
This educational push yielded significant results. By 2022, Chinese researchers made up 26 percent of elite AI researchers globally, nearly matching the United States at 28 percent. DeepSeek emerged as a beneficiary of this comprehensive talent ecosystem. According to Marina Zhang, a science-policy researcher at the University of Technology Sydney, the company leveraged China's extensive network of scholarships, research grants and industry-academic partnerships. The state-sponsored National Engineering Laboratory for Deep Learning Technology and Application, under Baidu's leadership, has been instrumental in training thousands of AI specialists.
