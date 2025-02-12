TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 12, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid In this file photo from 2013, the shadow of a Philippine Army personnel is cast on boxes of relief items from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for the victims of super typhoon Haiyan, at Villamor Air Base in Manila November 13, 2013. (Reuters/Rosalind Russell)

I

ndonesian officials may openly dismiss the impact of the likely huge cuts in aid coming from the United States as minimal, but privately they know they will still affect many programs in health promotion, poverty alleviation and climate justice and a few other sectors that are crucial to the country’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda.

Shortly after the Jan. 20 inauguration, the new administration of US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day freeze on all financial assistance to foreign countries managed by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). This week, the Department of Government Efficiency led by billionaire Elon Musk announced it is shutting down the agency and handing over all the aid affairs to the State Department.

When aid resumes after the 90-day freeze, many existing programs considered by the Trump government as not aligned with US government objectives would also be terminated. Almost certain to fall under the axe are programs related to family planning, given Trump’s strong anti-abortion stance; the promotion of diversity, equality and inclusivity, especially for women and LGBTQ communities; and climate change, given Trump’s skeptical view of global warming.

Other health programs not directly funded by USAID could also be cut or affected following Trump’s announcement to quit the World Health Organization (WHO), which runs many programs around the world, including Indonesia. Trump has also pulled the US out of the 2016 Paris Agreement which binds nations to commit to reducing carbon emissions.

Among the major USAID programs in Indonesia are those for family planning, maternal health, children’s malnutrition including stunting, polio vaccination, combatting tuberculosis and malaria and providing clean water to villagers. These programs support Indonesia’s quest to achieve the SDG objectives. Some USAID funds go for democracy and governance programs, including the promotion of free press.

The USAID website has been shut down this past week but some media reports say that Indonesia received US$153 million in funds from the agency in 2023. Aid money comes through other US government agencies, including State and Defense, but it’s not clear if they will be affected.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Indonesian Health Ministry, among the biggest recipients of USAID funds in the country, has spoken while others are tightlipped, preferring to wait until they know more about the fate of the programs in their charge.

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Related Articles

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die

Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow's Victory Day in May

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine

Analysis: Government still hopes for major Apple investment in Indonesia

Analysis: Prabowo seeks to align local leaders through military boot camp

Related Article

In freezing foreign aid, the US leaves people to die

Xi accepts invitation to attend Moscow's Victory Day in May

Analysis: Law revision clears path for universities, SMEs to mine

Analysis: Government still hopes for major Apple investment in Indonesia

Analysis: Prabowo seeks to align local leaders through military boot camp

Popular

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia

Japan’s leading patisserie reaffirms plan to build second factory in Indonesia
Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest

Bali, the willing cash cow of national interest
Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

More in Opinion

 View more
Looking to invest: United States President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen during his address by video conference at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 23, 2025.
Academia

US sovereign wealth fund: A feasible idea or a giant opportunity for waste?
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen before a meeting with European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, on Feb. 17, 2020.
Academia

Why social media fact-checking promised too much
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (left) talks with Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (center) and Suahasil Nazara (right), ministry secretary-general Heru Pambudi (second left), ministry fiscal policy agency head Febrio Nathan Kacaribu (second right) and ministry state wealth director general Rionald Silaban (third left) on July 18, 2024, after a press briefing at the ministry's building in Jakarta.
Academia

Centralized, stronger oversight of key financial professionals

Highlight
Congenial: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto pose for a photograph in Surakarta on Nov. 3. (The Jakarta Post/Twitter/Jokowi)
Politics

IKN budget freeze raises doubts about Prabowo-Jokowi ties
Defense Minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (center left), accompanied by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan (center right), salutes the military guard of honor upon arriving at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara on July 30, 2024.
Editorial

Prabowo and Erdogan’s front for Gaza
A worker tidies up a stack of locally produced rice at state food company Perum Bulog’s warehouse in Indramayu, West Java, on May 30, 2024. The company said that local rice supply as of early of May had reached 590,000 tonnes, and the production was expected to increase in June.
Politics

Army general’s new role in Bulog causes concern

The Latest

 View more
Entertainment

Fans snap up tickets for Black Sabbath reunion

Politics

Deddy Corbuzier inaugurated as defense minister’s special staff
Regulations

Danantara set for launch in March, ministry says
Europe

Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned

Academia

US sovereign wealth fund: A feasible idea or a giant opportunity for waste?
Asia & Pacific

Gutting aid, US cedes soft power game to China
Academia

Why social media fact-checking promised too much
Conversation

Love for share: Decoding ethical non-monogamy with Andrea Gunawan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia bracing for big cuts in US foreign aid

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.