An emerging solution to the world’s plastic waste problem

A man transports plastic waste that has been selected to be sold to plastic waste collectors in Denpasar, Bali, on Jan. 20, 2024. (AFP/Sonny Tumbelaka)

Efforts to end plastic pollution through bans and treaties aren’t getting anywhere, but the advent of bioplastics offers hope.

G lobal efforts backed by the United Nations to work out a treaty for ending plastic pollution stalled last month as the 175 countries attending the meet in South Korea bickered over concerns driven by competing economic interests.

The problem, one of the biggest environmental issues confronting the world today, meanwhile continues to grow.

While a political or legal solution may elude the world, scientists and engineers are making good progress in developing plastic substitutes. The development of affordable, environment-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics could eventually solve much of the world’s plastic waste problem and several options already exist in labs.

Plastic pollution harms wildlife, disrupts ecosystems and even enters the food chain, posing risks to human health. Microplastics have been detected in the bloodstreams of people and farm animals, raising concerns about their impact on human health, including increased risks of heart attack and stroke.

Despite efforts at various levels from local to global to reduce plastic waste, society continues to rely heavily on this versatile material. Packaging is among its common uses. Around 40 percent of global plastic production is used for packaging.

The world’s rivers and oceans are reeling under the impact of millions of tonnes of plastic wrappers. Every year, the world generates 57 million tonnes of plastic waste. The global use of plastics is expected to increase from 464 million tonnes in 2020 up to 884 million tonnes in 2050.

The search, therefore, has been on to find environmentally friendly ways of packaging things, especially food.

One potential solution is to wrap the foodstuff in packaging made from natural materials that are edible.

Enter biopolymers, biodegradable materials made from plants, animals and microorganisms. These innovative alternatives to traditional plastics could offer a sustainable solution to the plastic crisis, with huge potential in industries like food packaging and medicine.

Biopolymers are becoming the go-to option for replacing single-use plastics, especially in packaging. Unlike regular plastics, which can take hundreds of years to break down, biopolymers can be composted or turned into biogas.

They are non-toxic, and safe for humans. They are already being used in food packaging as an eco-friendly alternative that is compostable and less damaging to the environment.

Researchers are exploring biopolymer-based films with high barrier properties, resistance to moisture, oxygen, and carbon dioxide, which are key factors for improving the shelf life of fresh produce and processed food.

Recent studies show that these films can extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables significantly. For example, pectin-based films have been shown to keep capsicum fresh for up to 15 days.

Composite thin films made from pectin, a biopolymer found in fruits like bananas and oranges, can serve as biodegradable coatings and wraps for fruits and vegetables.

By combining pectin derived from fruit peels with natural substances like castor oil and clove oil, these films offer a sustainable alternative to synthetic wax coatings currently used to enhance the gloss and longevity of produce.

Experiments are currently on to add functional ingredients to biopolymer films to enhance their durability and effectiveness. For instance, polysaccharides like pectin are being combined with hydrophobic agents and antimicrobial substances to improve their performance.

The results have been promising. Pectin-based composite films can remain stable for up to a year at room temperature while biodegrading within just two weeks.

Current efforts focus on fine-tuning production processes so these films can be scaled up for commercial use by improving their mechanical stability and thermal properties.

Beyond food packaging, biopolymers are making their way into medicine. They are being used in products like wound dressings, sutures, drug delivery systems, and tissue implants where stability and biocompatibility are crucial. Pectin is gaining attention not only for food preservation but also for biomedical applications such as creating bone tissue scaffolds or improving wound care solutions.

The world of biopolymer research is evolving rapidly. Scientists are exploring new sources beyond pectin such as algae-based polymers, silk fibroin proteins and bacterial cellulose.

The aim is to improve the strength and flexibility of biopolymers for broader industry applications.

Additionally, researchers are also working on developing biopolymer composites by mixing biopolymers with natural antimicrobial agents or fibers from agricultural waste to enhance both performance and environmental benefits.

As these new materials make their ways out from labs, a nascent bio-polymers industry has come up. Studies project a gradual and partial, but nonetheless substantial, substitution of plastics derived from fossil fuels with bioplastics by 2050.

The writer is an associate professor at the School of Engineering, Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.