Streamlining Thailand’s policy toward Myanmar refugees

Rohingya Muslims sit on the sand at the Tarutao Marine National Park on Rawi island in southern Thailand on June 11, 2019. (AFP/Handout / Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP))

Refugees should not be pushed back and they should be granted temporary asylum without being locked up in immigration detention.

T hailand’s record in sheltering a multitude of refugees has generally been commendable throughout the years. Yet, at times, there are paradoxes, exemplified by the pushback against Cambodian refugees recently, the current threat to send back a Vietnamese Montagnard refugee and the ominous possibility of the forced return of Uyghur refugees.

Can Thailand continue to be appreciated as a country of asylum rather than be depreciated as a country of transnational repression, colluding with others to push back refugees?

This puzzle is also pertinent to refugees from Myanmar. At this juncture, it is worth noting that the term “refugee” is understood internationally to cover those who flee from their country of origin in response to fear of persecution. In practice, this has been extended to cover persons exiting their home countries in response to armed conflicts.

The various caseloads from Myanmar correlate well with that coverage. Five groups invite rationalization and streamlining of Thai policy as follows.

First, there is the very old group that has been here for half a century or more. The new policy sanctioned by the cabinet decision of October 2024 enables them to be granted permanent residence in Thailand and or Thai nationality, depending on various criteria. This aims to overcome the issue of statelessness affecting some half a million persons from various countries who have been residing in Thailand for a long time.

Second, there is a group of over 80,000 who have been here for some 40 years and are now in nine camps near the border on Thai soil. Generally, they benefit from the practice of temporary asylum and no pushback. They are granted access to the basics of life such as birth registration, primary education and health care.

However, the authorities still insist on education in the Myanmar language, and access to other levels of education is not ensured. Nor are they allowed to work outside the camps, even though it is well known that some do so via non-transparent arrangements.