What is in it for Indonesia to lead ASEAN?

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ASEAN, the only sub-regional grouping in Southeast Asia, is yet to prove itself as an effective dispute resolution mechanism
he long border between Thailand and Cambodia has been the source of tension between both countries.Disputes have been centered on areas around Preah Vihear Temple. Designated by UNESCO as a World Heritage site, this temple is claimed by both countries as part of their national heritage.
This dispute is happening concurrently with a bigger armed conflict in Myanmar. The overlapping claims in the South China Sea, involving several ASEAN member states and China, is just another issue that probably would make observers start questioning the role of ASEAN as a sub-regional conflict resolution platform.
This is a stark reminder that ASEAN, the only sub-regional grouping in Southeast Asia, is yet to prove itself as an effective dispute resolution mechanism. Some pundits blame it on the underlying principles of ASEAN mechanism, namely consensus and non-interference, dubbed as ASEAN Way, which eventually affects ASEAN’s effectiveness.
In my view, these principles work perfectly in confidence building measures amongst ASEAN members, especially if we trace back to the end of the 1960s when there was an deep trust deficit amongst countries in the region.
But today, as geopolitical tensions may impact each ASEAN member differently, these principles may lose their effectiveness. Different national priorities and even different historical backgrounds may lead certain ASEAN Members to have conflicting interests.
Without a legally binding mechanism governing decision-making processes establishing an ASEAN common position is burdensome.
Considering the current exacerbation of regional and global armed conflicts, an empowered ASEAN could be an effective organization to address an issue at a supranational level. One could not imagine how Europe would look like if the European Union did not deliver in facing the imminent security threat that is facing.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.