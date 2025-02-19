TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Climate action demands global fraternity

The climate crisis is more than an environmental issue and requires more than a solution for equitable financing: It is a global challenge that demands both a shift in the development and economic paradigms as well as a collective, holistic effort to protect this planet we call home.

Mia Amor Mottley (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Bridgetown
Wed, February 19, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Climate action demands global fraternity A concrete embankment (center) stands along part of the coastline of Pari Island in Jakarta’s Thousand Islands regency, as seen on Feb. 22, 2023. Environmentalists say that most of the 41-hectare island could sink by 2050 due to rising sea levels. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

he existential threat of the climate crisis casts a long shadow over our planet. Its effects are not equally distributed: Vulnerable countries, particularly small island developing states (SIDS) like mine, are on the front lines. We must contend with rising sea levels, more frequent and intense extreme weather events and the destruction of our livelihoods.

To address these challenges and strengthen the resilience of our people and systems, many leaders, including me, have had to reshape policies and reconceive the relationship between government and the governed.

While sea level rise could directly affect 250 million people by the end of this century, it is already a lived reality for tens of millions in low-lying coastal countries and SIDS. Elsewhere, people are plagued by prolonged droughts and fires.

These forces are putting our territories, economies and very existence at risk, and countering them requires not only urgent action, but also a fundamental shift in our global consciousness; a recognition of our shared humanity and intertwined fate. Simply put, this crisis demands global solidarity.

As a 2025 honoree of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, I believe that recognizing our responsibility to care for one another is an essential element of the climate response, and as important as scientific, technological, financial and diplomatic measures.

Just as a family supports its most vulnerable members, so too, must the global community rally around those countries bearing the brunt of a crisis they did little to create.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As it stands, the global financial architecture is ill-equipped to address the climate crisis. It was designed for a different era that did not contemplate the interconnectedness of our economies and ecosystems or the dangers of global warming. The Bretton Woods institutions, for example, were established more than 80 years ago to help European economies recover from World War II.

But the unprecedented scale and urgency of the climate crisis requires a new approach to unlock the financing that developing countries need for mitigation and adaptation. The system must be reformed to make sustainable development, climate resilience and equitable access to finance its top priorities. This is not charity; it is an investment in our collective future. When some people are left to die, all of humanity, present and future, will eventually suffer.

The Bridgetown Initiative, which many vulnerable countries have championed, calls for multilateral development banks to expand their lending capacity and to ensure that their risk-assessment frameworks reflect the realities of climate vulnerability. It also advocates increased concessional finance, recognizing that grants and low-interest loans are essential for countries struggling to cope with the climate emergency.

And the initiative proposes innovative mechanisms like debt-for-nature and debt-for-climate swaps, offering a path to debt relief while generating the financial resources vulnerable countries need to take ownership of their climate transitions and build more resilient economies and societies.

But finance alone is not enough. A paradigm shift is needed in how we understand development, moving from the narrow pursuit of GDP growth to a more holistic approach that values social justice, environmental sustainability and human well-being.

This requires a fundamental rethink of our economic models. Infinite growth on a finite planet is simply not possible. We must embrace a circular economy that improves resource efficiency, minimizes waste and promotes sustainable consumption.

Such a shift ultimately hinges on global fraternity. We must recognize that in an interconnected world, our actions have consequences for others, and that protecting our planet is a shared responsibility. That means equitably distributing the burden of climate change, so that those who have contributed the least to the problem do not suffer its worst effects.

Leading a small island country like Barbados has taught me valuable lessons about the power of community and resilience, as well as the importance of long-term vision. We have learned the hard way how to adapt to changing climate conditions and innovate in the face of adversity. And we have come to realize the value of empowering communities to take ownership of adaptation efforts, as well as of nature-based solutions in building resilience.

These lessons, born of necessity, are not unique to Barbados. They can guide all countries, regardless of size or wealth, toward a more sustainable future.

I have often said that the world looks to SIDS for leadership on the climate crisis not because we are rich or powerful, but because we have no choice but to lead. The unavoidable truth is that we can no longer stand alone: Everyone must join the fight to safeguard the planet for generations to come.

More than an environmental issue, the climate crisis is a global challenge that demands a collective response. We cannot afford to be divided by national borders, political ideologies or economic interests. This is a profound test of our shared humanity, and to pass it we will need global solidarity: ordinary people taking action every day.

---

The writer is Prime Minister of Barbados and a 2025 honoree of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Popular

Former president to take part in regional head retreat

Former president to take part in regional head retreat
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

Related Articles

USAID’s freeze shakes the entire global aid system

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Climate action demands global fraternity

US retreat from Paris Agreement: Opportunities for climate education

Southeast Asian nations caught in US-China tensions

Related Article

USAID’s freeze shakes the entire global aid system

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Climate action demands global fraternity

US retreat from Paris Agreement: Opportunities for climate education

Southeast Asian nations caught in US-China tensions

Popular

Former president to take part in regional head retreat

Former president to take part in regional head retreat
'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
In memoriam: Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at their headquarters in Washington, DC on Feb. 7, 2025.
Academia

USAID’s freeze shakes the entire global aid system
A construction worker talks on the phone on Feb. 3, 2016, in front of a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Hang loose: Indonesian Military personnel rappel from the Indonesian Air Force H-225 M Caracal helicopter during the Super Garuda Shield 2024 joint military exercise including Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in Situbondo, East Java, on Sept. 6, 2024.
Academia

Navigating the Indo-Pacific strategic environment: An Indonesian’s perspective

Highlight
Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Satryo Soemantri Brodjonegoro (center) attends a meeting with the Regional Representatives Council's (DPD) Committee III overseeing education and culture at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2024.
Politics

Prabowo replaces higher education minister in first cabinet reshuffle
Workers check on packages of battery cell at the Hyundai LG Indonesia (HLI) Green Power plant in Karawang, West Java following its inauguration on July 3, 2024. The plant is Indonesia's first electric vehicle (EV) battery factory.
Editorial

The good old days of global trade
Nickel smelter chimneys spew a column of emissions on July 7, 2024, into the air above the Indonesia Weda Bay Industrial Park in Lelilef, North Maluku. Despite coal making up 67 percent of Indonesia’s 2023 energy mix, the country is shifting toward cleaner sources, impacting the nickel industry, which is vital for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.
Markets

Philippines’ planned nickel ore export ban raises concerns for RI smelters

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bareskrim names village officials among 4 suspects in Tangerang sea barrier case
Archipelago

5,300 people remain displaced after last year's Mt. Lewotobi eruptions
Economy

Trump says US auto tariffs to be around 25%
Politics

Prabowo replaces higher education minister in first cabinet reshuffle
Regulations

Developers complain over lack of clarity in housing program
Science & Tech

'City killer' asteroid now has 3.1% chance of hitting Earth: NASA
Europe

US, Russia forge ahead on peace talks, without Ukraine
Companies

Freeport ‘ready’ to export 1.3m tonnes of copper concentrate this year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.