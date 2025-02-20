TheJakartaPost

Fragmented AI governance: How should Indonesia navigate its policy?

According to the Global AI Index 2023, Indonesia ranks 46th out of 62 countries, highlighting a pressing need to enhance its digital infrastructure to effectively tackle challenges in AI development.

IGAK Satrya Wibawa (The Jakarta Post)
Paris
Thu, February 20, 2025

Engrossed: Boys use a mobile phone to surf the internet on Dec. 26, 2018, in front of a landmark dedicated to the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Banda Aceh, Aceh. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

T

he AI Action Summit 2025 held in Paris on Feb. 10–11 marked a shift from theoretical discussions to actionable strategies for global artificial intelligence governance and innovation.

Over 100 countries, alongside tech leaders, civil society and academia, focused on advancing public interest to reduce fragmentation and bridge digital divides by supporting open, transparent AI development.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Critics noted the summit’s declarations were largely non-binding, raising questions about enforcement. The summit also struggled with balancing innovation with safety, as debates over profit-oriented versus open-source models intensified.

Critiques centered on the summit’s failure to resolve systemic imbalance in AI access, such as the Global South’s limited computing resources and dependency on Western-dominated tech infrastructures.

A key outcome was the Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence for People and the Planet, endorsed by 60 nations including France, China and India, which emphasized ethical frameworks, fair access and sustainability. However, the United States and United Kingdom declined to sign the statement, citing diverging priorities and ideological disagreements. Both nations framed their abstention as efforts to protect sovereignty and industry interests, though critics warned this undermined international cooperation on ethical AI governance.

This risks fragmenting global governance, geopolitical divides and weakening enforcement of inclusivity and ethical standards. It seems the summit’s outcomes underscore the tension between innovation and regulation, with lasting implications for fair AI development and global governance.

Thus, where should Indonesia position itself?

