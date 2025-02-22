TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
There is no such thing as Global South

A country under attack is a country under attack, and an aggressor country is an aggressor country. This distinction does not change based on whether the country is in the North or the South.

Jean-Noël Barrot (The Jakarta Post)
Paris
Sat, February 22, 2025

There is no such thing as Global South Artificial division?: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the opening of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Feb. 20 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. (AFP)
G20 Indonesia 2022

We are being told that the world is divided between a “Global North” and a “Global South”. But what exactly is meant by that?

An economic difference? Of the 20 leading global economies, seven are in the “South”. In the “South”, some countries are 80 times richer than their neighbors.

A climate difference? Climate change affects every country in the world, especially small island states and the poorest countries. Among the 10 greatest emitters, if we go by CO2 emissions per inhabitant, there are as many in the North as in the South.

Are we talking about a migration difference? The vast majority of migrations are between countries in the South.

A political divide? In both the North and the South, there are those who support collective solutions, and conversely, those who support efforts to withdraw from global affairs. In both the North and the South, there is competition between regional powers. In both the North and the South, there are countries that comply with international law and others that flout it.

Yes, we are living in a fragmented world, but is this happening at the line of geographical division between North and South? Certainly not. The United Nations doesn’t recognize this artificial division either. It focuses on categories of countries that need the most international support.

The real line of division is the one that separates those who support the international rules-based order and the rest. The discussion we should be having at Group of 20 meetings and everywhere else, is not the clash between North and South, but between those who support the law and those who support power by force.

In France, our moral compass is not guided by North or South, but by justice. We do not avert our eyes from any crisis or violation of international law. A country under attack is a country under attack, and an aggressor country is an aggressor country. This distinction does not change based on whether the country is in the North or the South.

That is why France at once condemns violations of international humanitarian law in Gaza and the West Bank, the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel, the war of aggression led by Russia against Ukraine and the atrocities perpetrated by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Sudan.

That is why it is fully committed to maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon after working toward its adoption alongside the United States. That is why it is working to bring an end to the clashes in the Great Lakes region, where M23 continues to violate the sovereignty of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It is why France is working so that Syrian men and women can live in peace and freedom in a sovereign, peaceful Syria that is reintegrated in its regional environment. And I have traveled to each of these regions to strongly reassert our beliefs.

France does not use doublespeak. And the voice of France, which tirelessly defends equality and law, will continue to be heard at a time when law is contested if we strengthen this law. This implies that there is a role for everyone to play in global governance, and therefore, that it must be reformed.

Every second we waste on the path to multilateral reform fuels claims its institutions are illegitimate. France would like to see crucial projects for the future of peace and global governance to be completed between now and 2026, when our country will hold the presidency of the G7.

As the 80th anniversary of the UN’s creation approaches, let us move forward with determination so that our institutions reflect today’s world, and so that a rightful place can be given to our African partners in global governance, the Security Council and international financial institutions.

We must also make progress on practical implementation of the Paris Pact for Peoples and the Planet initiated by President Emmanuel Macron. No country should have to choose between fighting poverty and fighting climate change. We need private funding so that development assistance is sufficient and we must innovate to support developing countries.

South Africa would like this to be a key aspect of its presidency of the G20. It can count on France’s full support.

***

The writer is French minister for Europe and foreign affairs.

 

Economic growth without equity: Indonesia's widening wealth gap

US, Russia forge ahead on peace talks, without Ukraine

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state

Iran-Indonesia: A glorious past, a brilliant future

The power of options

Economic growth without equity: Indonesia's widening wealth gap

US, Russia forge ahead on peace talks, without Ukraine

Prabowo, Erdogan reaffirm support for Palestinian state

Iran-Indonesia: A glorious past, a brilliant future

The power of options

