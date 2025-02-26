TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Meltdown at the top of the world

The UN declaring the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation cannot come at a more opportune or critical juncture for the world to not just sit up and take notice, but to stand up, corral all available resources – knowledge, technology, finances – and take action to avert the disastrous effects of accelerating glacial melt in the 3,500 km-long Hindu Kush Himalaya region.

Masatsugu Asakawa (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Manila
Wed, February 26, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Meltdown at the top of the world Low clouds drift over the Swiss Alps behind the melting Fee Glacier on July 30, 2022, located above the Saas-Fee alpine resort area. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

T

he United Nations has declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, making it a fitting moment to confront the stark reality that the world’s ice sheets are melting. Climate change is accelerating this trend, particularly in the Hindu Kush Himalaya, a region known as the Earth’s “Third Pole” because it contains the largest volume of ice outside the Arctic and Antarctica.

This mountain range, which spans 3,500 kilometers across eight countries from Afghanistan to Myanmar, is warming roughly three times faster than the global average. If temperatures rise 3 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by the end of this century, up to 75 percent of the region’s glaciers will melt, reducing water availability, undermining food and energy security and exacerbating biodiversity loss.

Glacial melt thus threatens irreversible damage to nearby communities and local economies. But it will also fuel instability around the globe by increasing migration, disrupting trade and causing food prices to rise.

The 2021 flood disaster in Nepal’s Melamchi River offered a glimpse of what is to come. Unusually heavy monsoon rains, coupled with excessive snowmelt, triggered a debris flow that wiped out thousands of hectares of agricultural land and destroyed critical infrastructure, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without access to water.

As the glaciers retreat, there will be too little water: a problem that is projected to afflict the Hindu Kush Himalaya by 2050. Dwindling river flows will make it more difficult to irrigate crops in an area that produces around one-third of the world’s rice and one-quarter of its wheat.

Water supply and sanitation systems will become difficult to maintain, adding to the 1 billion people who already lack access to basic sanitation in the region. Food insecurity will almost surely worsen as well, while communities and even entire industries will likely need to migrate in search of fresh water. Asia’s poorest and most vulnerable populations will be hit the hardest.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The world must take urgent action to avert the disastrous effects of accelerating glacial melt in this region. That means deepening our knowledge by investing in multi-hazard risk assessment, because the extent of the damage will largely depend on whether global temperatures rise by 1.5, 1.8, 2 or 3 degrees.

We must also strengthen integrated river basin management by enhancing data collection, facilitating knowledge sharing, optimizing water management and coordinating among people and communities living upstream and downstream.

Ensuring that new and existing infrastructure is climate resilient is essential for maintaining access to safe drinking water and energy security, as well as sanitation, irrigation and transport systems. It is equally important to protect ecosystems and promote nature-based solutions, such as afforestation, reforestation, wetland preservation and floodplain restoration.

Every component of this strategy requires more financing. Development institutions must continue to scale up investment in the Hindu Kush Himalaya and work together to recast this glacial region and its river basins as a global public good, especially given their importance for agricultural and industrial activities.

Lastly, the international community must advance the equitable use of shared glacial resources through cooperation and diplomacy. This would help defuse potential tensions and promote sustainable development, ensuring that the region’s glaciers serve as a force for peace rather than conflict.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), of which I am president, has taken steps to meet some of these goals. Together with the Green Climate Fund and country partners, ADB recently launched the Glaciers to Farms program, which will mobilize US$3.5 billion to strengthen climate resilience in agriculture in Central and West Asia.

Meanwhile, the Building Adaptation and Resilience in the Hindu Kush Himalayas-Bhutan and Nepal initiative is helping plan and design climate resilient infrastructure and services. And ADB is also piloting new financing instruments, such as eco-compensation mechanisms, carbon markets and water trading and sustainability-linked bonds.

When UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) launched the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation last month, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said it should serve as “a wake-up call to the world.”

The global community must do everything in its power, from building climate resilience to accelerating the green transition and promoting regional cooperation, to ensure a sustainable future for the billions of people who depend on glaciers and their related ecosystems. Failure to act now would have catastrophic consequences for us all.

---

The writer is president of the Asian Development Bank.

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

Related Articles

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

As US threatens tariffs and builds walls, China opens up

Prabowo’s economic strategy: Grand promises, familiar pitfalls

Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia

Canada ready to support RI in nuclear energy development

Related Article

From ‘ojol’ strikes to systemic dead end: The deeper crisis of Indonesia’s gig economy

As US threatens tariffs and builds walls, China opens up

Prabowo’s economic strategy: Grand promises, familiar pitfalls

Balancing growth and sustainability in Indonesia

Canada ready to support RI in nuclear energy development

Popular

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets

'Dark Indonesia' protests erupt nationwide with students taking to streets
Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls

Malaysia's palm oil stocks to hit two-year low after output falls
President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

President Prabowo discusses regional security with Russia security chief

More in Opinion

 View more
Low clouds drift over the Swiss Alps behind the melting Fee Glacier on July 30, 2022, located above the Saas-Fee alpine resort area.
Academia

Meltdown at the top of the world
Rising in polls: Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and his party's candidate for chancellor, addresses supporters on Feb. 23 after the first exit polls in the German general elections were announced on TV during the electoral evening in Berlin.
Academia

ASEAN's lessons for the EU: Loose institutional design takes the cake

An employee packages orders on Aug. 31, 2022, at a warehouse in Jakarta belonging to Tokopedia, the e-commerce unit of homegrown technology giant GoTo.
Academia

Accelerating high growth: The power of operational effectiveness and differentiation

Highlight
Jakarta Governor and Deputy Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in the parade at the Monas Cross Square, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto will simultaneously inaugurate as many as 961 elected regional heads as a result of the 2024 Regional Elections, consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors and 85 deputy mayors at the Presidential Palace.
Jakarta

Jakarta enters new chapter under Pramono
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a get-together with leaders of Onward Indonesia Coalition (KIM) plus in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java on Feb. 14, 2025.
Editorial

Coalition with the people
Respectfully yours: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) smiles as Gerindra Party chairman Prabowo Subianto offers a gesture of respect after a closed meeting at the residence of the fifth Indonesian president, Megawati, on Jl. Teuku Umar, Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday. It was the first meeting between Megawati and Prabowo since the 2019 presidential election.
Politics

Prabowo and Megawati still on good terms: PDI-P

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Thermax, Jababeka eye cooperation in industrial estate development
Archipelago

West Java to introduce military training for senior high school students
Archipelago

Authorities set up fences in Ujung Kulon rivers to protect Javan rhinos
Companies

Perum Damri considers releasing nationwide travel pass
Regulations

Consumers can sue Pertamina for low quality fuel: BPKN
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Malaysia to form special team for prisoner exchange
Science & Tech

Chance huge asteroid will hit Earth down to 0.001 percent
Regulations

IKN Authority admits less than half of LoIs represent real investment proposals
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.