TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

The granting of rights to a monopoly seems to be increasingly generalized or facilitated.

Deswin Nur (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law High-risk occupation: A technician from state electricity company PT PLN stands atop a transmission tower during regular maintenance work on Dec. 27, 2023, in Palu, Central Sulawesi. (Antara/Basri Marzuki)

T

he government on Feb. 24 issued Law No. 1/2025 as the third amendment to Law No. 19/2023 on State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) which is mostly aimed at facilitating the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund. However, there are other provisions that are interesting to look at from a competition policy perspective, namely the regulation of the right to a monopoly.

Let's compare this aspect to the construction of Law No. 5/1999 on competition.

    

One of the new articles in Law No. 1/2025 quite interesting to read from a competition policy perspective is Article 86M on the right to a monopoly. This article states that “the President may grant monopoly rights to SOEs or subsidiaries of SOEs to produce and/or market goods and/or services related to the livelihood of the people and branches of production that are important to the state, in the context of state interests and/or other matters based on the President's consideration”.

This article is closely related to Article 51 in the 1999 competition law. The article states that "a monopoly and/or concentration of activities related to the production and/or marketing of goods and/or services that control the lives of many people, as well as branches of production that are important to the state, shall be regulated by law and organized by state-owned enterprises and/or bodies or institutions established or appointed by the government".

At first glance, the two articles are similar. Perhaps the competition law is one of the references in their drafting. However, if we compare the construction of the two articles, there are several significant differences.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

First, monopolies can only be granted to SOEs or subsidiaries of SOEs, not SOEs or bodies or institutions formed or appointed by the government as in Law No. 5/1999. Thus, only two types of companies, SOEs or subsidiaries of SOEs, can become monopolies.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Related Articles

Vendors of bankrupt SOE Istaka Karya demand Rp 786b in unpaid dues

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

The dark side of European Union deregulation

Related Article

Vendors of bankrupt SOE Istaka Karya demand Rp 786b in unpaid dues

GARUDA program set to empower 100,000 civil servants with AI skills

Analysis: Protests erupt over transfer of beef import quota to SOEs

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

The dark side of European Union deregulation

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

More in Opinion

 View more
Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Feb. 7, 2025, at its headquarters in Washington, DC.
Academia

Making a better case for foreign aid
Members of the European council pose for a family photo on Dec. 19, 2024, following a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Academia

What China can teach Europe about geopolitical independence
Myanmar security forces escort people released from scam centers on Feb. 12, 2025, as they board a river ferry in Kyauk Khet, Myawaddy, to cross the border into Thailand.
Academia

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Drugs trade amounts to Rp 524 trillion per year
Archipelago

West Java cracks down on overdevelopment in Puncak following massive floods
Economy

German factory orders down 7%, marking largest fall in a year
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.