TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Beyond Sritex bankruptcy: The deeper troubles of our textile sector

The sector has been grappling with a mix of internal and external challenges, including regulatory hurdles.

Ibrahim Kholilul Rohman and Erin Glory Pavayosa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Beyond Sritex bankruptcy: The deeper troubles of our textile sector Workers wave at the camera on Feb. 28, 2025, as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java. (Antara/Mohammad Ayudha)

A

wave of mass layoffs at Sritex, one of Indonesia’s largest textile companies, has sent shockwaves through the domestic industry. It is a painful development at the start of Ramadan, a month traditionally marked by joy and generosity.

Although President Prabowo Subianto has expressed plans to bail out the company, a critical question remains: Is this crisis a structural issue that demands a fundamental overhaul of the industry, or is it merely a cyclical downturn that will correct itself with economic recovery?

As a labor-intensive sector, the textile industry plays a crucial role in employment and economic growth. According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), textiles accounted for 2.75 percent of total employment in 2024. Beyond its significance in job creation, the sector is also a key pillar of the manufacturing industry, contributing 5.34 percent to total manufacturing output in the fourth quarter of 2024.

However, the sector has been grappling with a mix of internal and external challenges, including regulatory hurdles. Inconsistencies in domestic regulations have been identified as among key contributors to the industry’s struggles. For instance, Trade Ministry Regulation No. 8/2024, which eliminated several technical requirements, inadvertently triggered a surge in textile imports in May 2024. The policy shift intensified competition from imported goods, further straining an already fragile industry.

The cyclical nature of the textile sector is also evident, with export demand serving as a key indicator of economic fluctuations. Over the past decade, Indonesia’s textile exports have experienced significant downturns, mirroring shifts in global economic conditions. In 2015, exports declined amid a global economic slowdown, while in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted international trade and supply chains.

More recently, in 2023, textile exports contracted by 15.95 percent year-on-year (yoy), primarily because of reduced United States imports, as retailers adjusted to post-pandemic inventory surpluses. These recurring cycles highlight the industry's susceptibility to external shocks, underscoring the importance of market diversification, policy adaptability and enhanced domestic resilience to mitigate future downturns.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Nevertheless, it is essential to recognize that the decline of Indonesia’s textile sector began long before the implementation of this regulation. An IFG Progress study reveals that the industry's production capacity has been in steady decline since 2019, dropping from a peak of 84.93 percent that year to 67.12 percent by December 2024. This downward trend was further exacerbated by the pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains and dampened demand. According to UNComtrade data, Indonesia’s textile and garment exports saw a 15.95 percent decline in value during this period, highlighting the industry’s deep-seated vulnerabilities that extend beyond recent regulatory changes.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Related Articles

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

America is gone, Europe must replace it

Monopoly harms Pertamina

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Fashion's sustainability dilemma: When upcycling clashes with intellectual property rights

Related Article

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

America is gone, Europe must replace it

Monopoly harms Pertamina

Govt vows to assist laid off Sritex workers after company ceases operations

Fashion's sustainability dilemma: When upcycling clashes with intellectual property rights

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

More in Opinion

 View more
Tributes are placed beneath the covered seal of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Feb. 7, 2025, at its headquarters in Washington, DC.
Academia

Making a better case for foreign aid
Members of the European council pose for a family photo on Dec. 19, 2024, following a meeting at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.
Academia

What China can teach Europe about geopolitical independence
Myanmar security forces escort people released from scam centers on Feb. 12, 2025, as they board a river ferry in Kyauk Khet, Myawaddy, to cross the border into Thailand.
Academia

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership

Highlight
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia, South Africa say US withdrawing from climate finance deal
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
People gather by the rubble of destroyed buildings for a mass gathering for a communal iftar fast-breaking meal on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the area of al-Dahduh in Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa district on March 2, 2025 amid the ongoing truce in the war between Israel and Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Drugs trade amounts to Rp 524 trillion per year
Archipelago

West Java cracks down on overdevelopment in Puncak following massive floods
Economy

German factory orders down 7%, marking largest fall in a year
Society

Remote working allowed for civil servants ahead of Nyepi, Idul Fitri holidays
Markets

Global coffee trade grinding to a halt, hit hard by brutal price hikes
Companies

Freeport secures permit for copper concentrate exports until mid-year
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Beyond Sritex bankruptcy: The deeper troubles of our textile sector

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.