Education first, prosperity follows: A thoughtful reflection on priorities

Schoolchildren make their way to school on Oct. 14, 2019, as haze from forest fires blankets Palembang. Forest fires across Indonesia sometimes send air quality levels across Southeast Asia plummeting as they belch out emissions that aggravate global warming. (AFP/Abdul Qodir)

While the free nutritious meal program can alleviate hunger and malnutrition, it does not equip individuals with the skills necessary to escape poverty in the long run..

A nation’s progress is measured not just by its economic growth, but by the intellectual and moral strength of its people. Education is the bedrock upon which prosperity is built, offering individuals the knowledge, skills, and vision needed to uplift themselves and their communities.

While initiatives such as the free nutritious meal program serve an immediate need, they must be part of a broader strategy that prioritizes long-term development through quality education. Ensuring that every child has access to free, high-quality education from elementary school to university is an investment that will shape Indonesia’s future in ways that no temporary assistance program can achieve.

Education is more than a means to acquire knowledge; it is the foundation of critical thinking, innovation and sustainable progress. A well-educated society is equipped to address challenges, create solutions and drive economic growth. Nations that have prioritized education—such as Finland, South Korea and Germany—have witnessed remarkable advancements in their economies and social structures.

By ensuring that education is accessible to all, these countries have cultivated a generation of skilled professionals who contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

In Indonesia, the challenge lies not just in providing education but in ensuring its quality and accessibility. Many students, especially in rural areas, face barriers such as inadequate facilities, lack of qualified teachers and limited access to learning materials. Addressing these issues should be the cornerstone of government policy, as it is through education that individuals gain the ability to uplift themselves, breaking the cycle of poverty with sustainable solutions rather than short-term assistance.

The free meals program is undeniably a noble effort, aimed at addressing child malnutrition and ensuring that students have the energy to learn effectively. Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in cognitive development and overall well-being.

However, as with any policy, its sustainability and long-term impact must be considered. While food programs alleviate hunger, they do not equip individuals with the skills necessary to escape poverty in the long run.