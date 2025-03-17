TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
The planned gold royalty hike could discourage investment

Indonesia's gold royalty rate is higher than that of most other jurisdictions and is generally perceived as regressive, so the government needs to consider at least four possible actions to maintain competitiveness and encourage investment while boosting revenue.

Edi Permadi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 17, 2025

Low clouds pass on Oct. 25, 2024, over the Tujuh Bukit gold mine operated by PT Merdeka Copper Gold subsidiary PT Bumi Suksesindo in Banyuangi, East Java. (JP/Divya Karyza)

T

he Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry held a public consultation to revise Government Regulation (PP) No. 26/2022 on tariffs and types of non-tax revenue, after the House of Representatives passed a revision of Law No. 4/2009 on mineral and coal last month. The purpose was to increase state revenue and hike mineral and coal royalty rates.

The government has the full discretion to increase revenue from this sector to finance President Prabowo Subianto's key agenda and projects, such as food self-sufficiency and the free nutritious meal program for schoolchildren. However, it should also ensure that its plan to collect more revenues will not create unnecessary excesses that could discourage investors.

Let us focus on gold royalty. It is calculated as a percentage of the value of the gold produced from a given mine. Royalty payments should always be made, regardless of whether the project is profitable. Even if a mining company struggles to recover its capital investment or cover operating costs, the royalty remains intact.

Royalties do not adjust for the costs of production, so projects with thin margins or those in their early, capital-intensive phases can be disproportionately affected. This one-size-fits-all approach is regressive, since it imposes the same financial burden on both highly profitable operations and those barely breaking even.

The regressive nature of gold royalty payments can discourage investment in gold mining projects, particularly those with a long period of initial capital recovery. It might also lead to operational inefficiencies as companies strive to maintain profitability, despite fixed-cost royalty obligations tied to gold production rather than profit.

Meanwhile, the gold mining industry uses all-in sustaining cost (AISC) as a key performance metric, including risks, to represent the total cost of mining operations on a per-ounce basis for gold production. It is a comprehensive measure of the true cost to produce an ounce of gold that incorporated all necessary costs to maintain production over a mine's life.

AISC includes cash operating costs, sustaining capital expenditures (capex), general and administrative costs, royalties and production taxes, reclamation and closure costs as well as exploration and sustaining development costs.

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

Proposal to scrap single-day elections emerges

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Institutionalizing housing solutions: Building hope for homes

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education

Govt looks to hike royalties for several mining products

Proposal to scrap single-day elections emerges

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Institutionalizing housing solutions: Building hope for homes

Pramono to introduce regulation for special needs education

A couple poses for wedding photos on Feb. 11, 2025, outside the Forbidden City in Beijing. China in 2024 saw a one-fifth decline in marriages, the latest sign of persistent demographic challenges as Beijing works to encourage births despite an uncertain economic outlook for young families.
Academia

Emerging economies must get rich before they get old
Racegoers dressed in the national colors of Ireland hurl their hats into the air during a Saint Patrick's Day celebration on March 13, 2025, the third day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in the western English town.
Academia

Celebrating Ireland-Indonesia bonds on St. Patrick’s Day
Stock illustration of deepfake technology
Academia

The crucial question in the age of AI: Are you human?

An activist holds an umbrella with an inscription that reads “Return the Indonesian Military (TNI) to the barrack!“ during the 851th Kamisan rally in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2025.
Politics

Top lawmaker claims TNI bill will limit military role
Art of production: An artisan draws a special Lebak batik motif on Nov. 8, 2023 at the Chanting Pradana gallery in Lebak regency, Banten. The Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Ministry will accelerate disbursement of soft loans to help SMEs withstand the global economic slowdown.
Editorial

Costly cooperatives gamble
A screenshot from March 15, 2025, shows a clone website posing as 'The Jakarta Post' with a fake news article linked to an ad found on Meta's Facebook platform.
Companies

Fake news ads with alleged cybercrime rampant on Meta platforms

Regulations

Govt to prioritize SOEs to work on coal-to-DME projects
Archipelago

Youth brawl in Southeast Maluku leaves two dead, police officers injured
Europe

North Macedonia mourns dozens killed in nightclub blaze
Economy

Manufacturing, agricultural exports up strongly as coal shipments slump
Europe

Massive anti-graft rally engulfs Serbia's capital
Politics

New West Java chief's grassroots approach stirs up debate
Asia & Pacific

Philippine Senate launches probe of Duterte's ICC arrest
Europe

Trump and Putin to discuss Ukraine this week
