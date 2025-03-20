TheJakartaPost

As economic worries grow, Ramadan feels different

If Ramadan spending is slowing, the key to reviving it lies in restoring optimism.

Yoss Fitrayadi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 20, 2025

As economic worries grow, Ramadan feels different Muslim women wait to break their fast at Istiqlal Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, on March 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

e have been observing the fasting month for two weeks now, but something feels different. The excitement of welcoming Ramadan this year seems somewhat quiet compared with previous years.

Last year, our social media feeds were filled with videos of the “takjil (breaking-of-the-fast snack) war”, the lively scramble for iftar snacks and beverages at street vendors. It became a viral sensation, bringing together people from all backgrounds, not just Muslims. Even nuns and priests joined in on this fun activity, alongside everyday people and, of course, Islamic religious leaders. It was a heartwarming display of Indonesia’s inclusivity and the joy of Ramadan.

But this year, the atmosphere has shifted. Takjil vendors still line the streets, but the queues are noticeably shorter. This trend extends beyond the food and beverage sector. Clothing business players at Tanah Abang Market admit that sales are weaker this year than last year. Instead of returning to pre-pandemic levels, consumer activity seems to be slowing. While fashion is one of the categories that usually sees an increase during Ramadan and Idul Fitri, friends and colleagues share the same sentiment that this Ramadan feels unusually subdued.

Data indicates that this is not just a feeling. Bank Indonesia’s Consumer Confidence Index declined from 127.7 in December 2024 to 126.4 in February 2025. This drop signals a decline in consumer optimism, with people more doubtful about spending.

The Indonesian Retailers Association (Aprindo) has also noticed a shift in purchasing behavior. Aprindo chairman Solihin said that in November 2024, "If there is one type of product available, people will now look for a cheaper alternative. They are actively comparing prices instead of prioritizing brands."

Consumers are now prioritizing affordability over loyalty, seeking value-for-money options rather than premium goods.

A bigger concern lies in the declining middle class. Between 2019 and 2024, the number of middle-class individuals in the country declined by 9.5 million, from 57.3 million to 47.8 million. Despite making up only 17 percent of the population, this group contributes 37 percent of national consumption. Their spending habits drive the economy, and when they cut back, the impact is significant.

