Jakarta Post
New TNI Law strengthens hegemonic masculinity in Indonesia

The newly passed TNI Law revision essentially aims to normalize masculine hegemony in Indonesian society by justifying male dominance across the social, political and economic spheres.

Laila Hanifah (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, March 24, 2025 Published on Mar. 22, 2025

New TNI Law strengthens hegemonic masculinity in Indonesia Police and protesters face off on March 21, 2025, during a demonstration in Banyumas, Central Java, to oppose the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision that was passed the previous day. (Antara/Idhad Zakaria)

A

year ago, I went to Aceh to interview women survivors of sexual violence during the military operation for my thesis. The revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, passed on March 20, seems to have brought back the memories of the victims, who have not received justice they deserve.

Society has responded with anger. The new law carries serious consequences, as it grants the TNI not only a mandate for national defense, but also a greater role in policymaking and governance. We experienced and witnessed the destructive power of the military’s dual function in the past; now history looks set to repeat itself.

When it comes into effect, the revised TNI Law will have wide-ranging implications, particularly in shaping social structures and norms imbued with the values of hegemonic masculinity.

Hegemonic masculinity attempts to centralize attributes of “maleness” in the social, political and economic spheres by justifying male dominance. The state believes that the ideal way to maintain stability is through the superior role of soldiers, mostly male, rather than by developing democratic principles through inclusive civic participation.

In fact, hegemonic masculinity has been in place in the country’s various political processes. Unfortunately, the TNI Law revision is one of the most striking manifestations, and the related legislative process has raised numerous questions due to the new law’s hasty and nontransparent implementation.

Moreover, policymakers appear to have “overlooked” pending bills that have been repeatedly introduced in the legislative agenda. For example, the ambiguity of the bill on domestic workers’ protection has sent the wrong message that protecting vulnerable care workers is deemed not as important as soldiers. This is also the case with the indigenous peoples bill.

The new TNI Law not only marks a setback for democracy, but also signals the most tangible practices of militarism and hegemonic masculinity as it continues to exacerbate gender inequality. This is evident not only in terms of female leadership, where most positions in strategic ministries go to men, but also in the fact that the resulting policies tend to lack a gender perspective and prioritize the interests of masculine groups.

Sukatani controversy: Music and resistance to hegemony

Two men publicly flogged in Indonesia for gay sex

Peace with dignity: Reflections on a documentary of the Aceh peace process

Indonesia and BRICS: A view from Russia

Fragmented AI governance: How should Indonesia navigate its policy?

Sukatani controversy: Music and resistance to hegemony

Two men publicly flogged in Indonesia for gay sex

Peace with dignity: Reflections on a documentary of the Aceh peace process

Indonesia and BRICS: A view from Russia

Fragmented AI governance: How should Indonesia navigate its policy?

A woman searches for salvageable items in the rubble of her home at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on March 18, 2025, after it was destroyed in an Israeli strike.
Academia

Sociology cannot be neutral in the face of systemic genocide
A person receives a message from the Financial Services Authority (OJK) on Sept. 10, 2023, asking citizens to be wary of online lending platforms.
Academia

New regulation needed to shape foreign ownership limits
All set: Personnel of the Banteng Raider Infantry Battalion (Yonif Raider) at the 4th Regional Military Command (Kodam IV) Diponegoro in Semarang, Central Java, attend a ceremony on Friday to mark their official dispatch for a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. (JP/Suherdjoko)
Opinion

Analysis: TNI Law revision, a wasted chance to boost military professionalism

Danantara's chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (left), CEO Rosan Roeslani (middle), chief operating officer Dony Oskaria (right) join hands for a photo at the management team announcement in Jakarta on Mar. 24, 2025.
Regulations

Danantara takes on Dalio, Sachs, others to ease governance concerns
Excavators transfer soil to transport trucks at a nickel mine operated by nickel mining company Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Solawesi on July 28, 2023.
Editorial

Cashing in mining royalties
Protesters put up banners during a demonstration against the recently passed Indonesian Military (TNI) law in front of the Malang City Council Building, East Java, Sunday March 23, 2025. The TNI law, which now allows greater role of military in government, has sparked nationwide protests for days.
Politics

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

