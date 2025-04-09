TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs

Southeast Asia has agency and leverage globally through ASEAN and ASEAN plus arrangements, which can play a leading role in assembling a coalition of the willing in defense of the trade rules.

Mari Elka Pangestu (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 8, 2025 Published on 2025-04-08T16:06:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs A ship awaits loading on Feb. 12 at a container terminal at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

A

SEAN faces the biggest threat to its economic security since its foundation from the current disruption of the global trade order. Southeast Asia’s development has been a product of its successful integration into the global economy, made possible with confidence in a well-functioning, rules-based multilateral trading system under the World Trade Organization (WTO). 

This system has underpinned our regional economic integration under ASEAN, ASEAN+1 and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). That system is under threat. ASEAN can bring its substantial weight to bear to reduce the risks.

Without decisive action, the risks for ASEAN are high, if not existential. But what history teaches us is that the best strategy is not to resist the revolutionaries, but to hijack their revolution and to support them. It is political imagination that we need.

It started with Canada and Mexico and more tariffs are on the way, creating the risk of global contagion. The United States tariffs will exacerbate Chinese excess manufacturing capacity with a flood of Chinese goods, being unable to enter the US, instead hitting Southeast Asian markets. Indeed, we are all already feeling this.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and other studies show that the spread of global tariffs and fragmentation would lead to a much bigger and more permanent impact on the global economy than the Global Financial Crisis.

Southeast Asia is deeply integrated into the global economy and would be hurt the most by global markets closing from rising tariffs, with an estimated 9 to 11 percent collapse in ASEAN gross domestic product (GDP). A disintegrating world trade order will be a high risk for ASEAN and is likely to lead to economic and political upheaval in the region, with a disproportionate impact on the poor and vulnerable segments of our population. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Slowing global growth and closing markets will make fighting catastrophic climate change and the green energy transition both more expensive and more difficult. 

Popular

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

Related Articles

Prabowo chooses diplomacy over retaliation against US tariff

Climate Trump and future of NetZero

RI, Turkey ink agreement on hydrogen, nuclear plant development

Analysis: International carbon trading at IDXCarbon seeks to revive sluggish market

Multilateral system in crisis

Related Article

Prabowo chooses diplomacy over retaliation against US tariff

Climate Trump and future of NetZero

RI, Turkey ink agreement on hydrogen, nuclear plant development

Analysis: International carbon trading at IDXCarbon seeks to revive sluggish market

Multilateral system in crisis

Popular

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday

Rupiah hits another new low as IDX reopens Tuesday
Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more

Sapping rupiah raises inflation risk as imports cost more
The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

The flawed logic of Trump’s ‘reciprocal tariffs’ and the impact on Indonesia

More in Opinion

 View more
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally on March 28 at an intersection of Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta, to demand authorities to end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in many cities across Indonesia.
Academia

How revised TNI Law can harm civic and women's rights
Illustration of young workers in a start-up company.
Academia

Start-ups deferred: Entrepreneurial curriculum revisited

A man holds an EU flag during a pro-Europe rally in Bucharest on March 15, 2025.
Academia

New geopolitical order: China’s world or Europe’s?

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto speaks during an economic event titled “Strengthening Indonesia's Economic Resilience Amid the Wave of Trade Tariff Wars“ in Jakarta on April 8, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

President Prabowo says Indonesia ready to temporarily shelter Gazans
A number of Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary (LBBP) of the Republic of Indonesia were sworn in when they were inaugurated at the Merdeka Palace at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday, March 24, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated and appointed 31 LBBP Ambassadors of the Republic of Indonesia based on Presidential Decrees (Keppres) Number 25/P and 40/P of 2025 concerning the appointment of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia.
Editorial

A vacancy, a foil
President Prabowo Subianto (front) and his son Didit Hediprasetyo disembark from Indonesia’s presidential aircraft at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC, the United States, on Sunday., November 10, 2024. President Prabowo has been scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and participate in other activities during the visit.
Americas

Govt to appoint envoy for United States soon amid tariff concerns

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Prabowo says revival of military ‘dwifungsi’ nonsense
Companies

Newly formed Agrinas SOEs ‘a solution in search of a problem’

Asia & Pacific

Malaysia to host China's Xi Jinping from April 15
Politics

Jokowi praises President Prabowo's meeting with Megawati
Science & Tech

US takes aim at Zuckerberg's social media kingdom
Economy

US tariff policy bucks economic theory, says Sri Mulyani
Society

Govt signs regulation on allowances for university lecturers
Regulations

EU countries set to approve first retaliation against US tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

How ASEAN should respond to President Trump’s rising tariffs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.