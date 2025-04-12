Strengthening English language education: Investing in teachers for a global future

Practice makes perfect: Students enrolled in English language courses at the Practical Education Center approach a foreign tourist during a field assignment at Fatahillah Square in West Jakarta. The center requires its students to talk to foreign tourists in the area to boost their confidence and fluency in conversational English. (JP/P. J. Leo)

Achieving the 2027 target of mandatory English instruction in third grade classrooms will require scaling efforts to reach 180,000 teachers and ensure consistent quality.

T he government has set an ambitious goal of making English a compulsory subject starting in third grade of elementary school by 2027. As the most widely spoken language in the world, English has become a near-essential skill in today’s interconnected landscape, driving connectivity, economic growth, knowledge exchange and the promotion of diverse cultures.

For a large and diverse country, now experiencing a demographic bonus, equipping the next generation with English language skills is a forward-thinking move. English communication skills help Indonesians stay globally competitive, unlocking opportunities for individuals and communities alike.

While the idea may not seem radical in urban centers, where access to resources and qualified educators is relatively better, the reality across Indonesia is quite different. Over 100,000 elementary school teachers nationwide lack formal English language teaching backgrounds. Many do not meet the minimum Common European Framework of Reference for Languages proficiency levels required to teach English effectively.

Among elementary teachers, nearly 30 percent fall below the B1 level, while the majority of junior high (87.5 percent), senior high (84 percent) and vocational schools (76.8 percent), fall short of the required B2 level, according to the British Council.

It is often said that the quality of an education system cannot exceed the quality of its teachers. Therefore, building teacher capacity is the cornerstone for turning this national goal into reality. In partnership with the Elementary and Secondary Education Ministry, the United Kingdom government, through the British Council, is supporting Indonesia’s initiative by strengthening English teaching competencies. This collaboration has the potential to reach up to 180,000 teachers in elementary and secondary schools across western, central and eastern Indonesia.

The collaboration focuses on increasing equitable access to high-quality teaching through two key components. The first is a nationwide needs analysis of the landscape of English teaching to assess the professional development needs of current teachers at elementary, middle, high school and vocational levels. The second is a pilot online continuing professional development (CPD) program, complemented by a capacity-building initiative for teacher educators.

The needs analysis revealed significant barriers to professional development, particularly those tied to socioeconomic and gender challenges. In rural areas, many teachers face financial constraints that prioritize daily needs over professional growth. In some cases, teachers shoulder heavy administrative workloads, leaving little time for learning or skills development.

Connectivity remains another major challenge, especially in eastern Indonesia. Poor digital infrastructure limits access to online learning and hinders the development of digital literacy. This further reduces the ability of teachers to access CPD programs or implement effective English teaching strategies in their classrooms. Many struggle with classroom management, student engagement and adapting teaching materials, challenges exacerbated by limited resources and training.

These insights directly informed the second component of the initiative: a pilot CPD program for teachers and a capacity-building program for teacher educators. From February to August 2024, the pilot involved 486 teachers and 34 teacher educators from across the country.

The results were promising. Participants reported improvements in classroom engagement and student-centered learning. Many teachers shifted from traditional lecture-style approaches to methods that encouraged student participation and active English usage.

Progress in speaking proficiency was particularly notable. Among the teachers who began at the A2 level, 78 individuals (40 percent) showed a gain of 10 points or more in their English score results. Of those at the B1 level, 61 percent achieved the same level of improvement. In total, 11.29 percent of participants reached B1 speaking proficiency, while nearly 16 percent advanced to B2.

However, progress in other core skills of reading, writing and listening was more modest. Moreover, sustaining this momentum requires ongoing investment in teacher development, particularly in under-resourced regions. Between 40 and 50 percent of teachers felt adequately supported in using technology for their own professional growth, with rural teachers facing the largest gaps in training and assistance. In-person support remains critical, making the development of teacher educators as local facilitators an essential component of any long-term strategy.

Capacity-building efforts for teacher educators through training, mentoring and peer learning enhanced their skills and motivation. Many found personal and professional fulfilment through the community of practice established during the pilot program, reinforcing the value of peer networks and ongoing collaboration.

Improving English teacher development in Indonesia requires sustained, system-wide collaboration among government bodies, educational institutions and the private sector. Equitable incentives and supportive environments are essential to motivate participation and foster a culture of continuous learning. While equipping teachers with 21st-century skills is critical, lasting progress demands more than short-term interventions.

This pilot is only a first step, but a significant one. Achieving the 2027 target of mandatory English instruction in third grade classrooms will require scaling these efforts to reach 180,000 teachers and ensure consistent quality across diverse learning environments.

Professional development must be rooted in real classroom needs: managing large class sizes, maximizing limited instructional time and keeping students motivated. Ongoing evaluation and feedback, through tools such as formative assessment, peer feedback and diagnostic quizzes, can help ensure that CPD programs are impactful and adaptable.

A truly transformative approach must be dynamic, inclusive and responsive to local contexts. Without structural change and long-term commitment, efforts to enhance English education risk becoming fragmented or short-lived.

The question, ultimately, is not whether Indonesia can afford to invest in its teachers, but whether it can afford not to.

The writer is the country director for Indonesia and director for Southeast Asia at the British Council.