TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 16, 2025 Published on Apr. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-04-15T10:53:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia Paper man: Kadum sells newspapers and magazines from his bicycle. (JP/Permata Adinda)

F

or foreign journalists, reporting on Indonesia is already difficult enough with so many conditions and restrictions that come with their visa and work permit. Though not as bad as it was during the Soeharto years, Indonesia still counts among the strictest as far as foreign journalists are concerned in comparison with many other countries in the region.

Now, the National Police have come up with another obstacle: Foreign journalists need to have police permits to work in “certain locations”, without clarifying what or where they are. The new rule is stipulated in the Police Regulation No. 3/2025 on supervision of foreigners, which applies to all foreigners, but cites journalists and researchers as examples.

Foreign journalists intending to reside in Indonesia must go through a lengthy bureaucratic process before they can move here, assuming their visas are approved. There have been reports that some have already been rejected. Their visas and work permits are subject to periodic review, typically a year, giving the government the option to reject the extension if their reporting is perceived as negative. No need for deportation, visas simply will not be renewed.

Indonesia is not exactly welcoming their presence, and the latest police regulation will not endear the country further. If the government is not careful, restrictions on foreign journalists will be part of the news, perhaps even front page news. This raises serious questions about Indonesia’s credentials as the world’s third-largest democracy.

Many foreign journalists cover Indonesia from Singapore or Thailand, countries that are not exactly known for protecting press freedom. However, securing a short-term journalist visa is just as complicated, and sometimes lengthy, and often with no guarantee of approval.

Papua is technically off-limits to foreign journalists. The government says they are not banned from Papua, however additional restrictions make it almost impossible for journalists to go there. Only a handful of foreign correspondents have managed to visit Papua, the eastern-most region that has seen escalating conflict between the military and separatist rebels in the last 20 years.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The new regulation, if enforced, further restricts journalist mobility and flexibility in covering the vast country.

Popular

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era

Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Related Articles

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Analysis: Trump’s tariffs: Geopolitical reality check for Indonesia

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Analysis: Danantara unveils high-profile leadership, but public confidence remains elusive

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

Related Article

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Analysis: Trump’s tariffs: Geopolitical reality check for Indonesia

Analysis: Jokowi looks for next political vehicle in PSI

Analysis: Danantara unveils high-profile leadership, but public confidence remains elusive

Prosecutors seek death for suspects of fatal arson attack against journalist

Popular

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era

Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting on Feb. 28, 2019, during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi.
Academia

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit
Tourists read leaflets as they look at portraits of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh on March 28.
Academia

Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge
The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025.
Academia

ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

Highlight
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Economy

Businesses fret over rising shipping costs amid US-China trade war
Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Editorial

The hyped KUHAP
An aerial photo of the overflow of the Ciliwung River that inundates roads and settlements in Jatinegara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition
Economy

Retail sales barely grow despite Idul Fitri boost
Archipelago

Garut Police arrest ob-gyn for alleged sexual abuse of patients
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026
Tech

Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
Europe

WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics
Tech

Govt to classify ride hailing drivers as micro business
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Increased restrictions on foreign journalists makes bad press for Indonesia

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.