TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

Current ASEAN chair Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim can marshal the full power of the bloc to present a unified front and develop policy initiatives that can help shield members from the economic disruption caused by Trump’s tariffs.

RM Manivannan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Colombo
Wed, April 16, 2025 Published on Apr. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-04-15T11:28:40+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

W

hen United States President Donald Trump finally unleashed his long-threatened tariff blitz, the scale and scope were far worse than most governments expected. It came as no surprise that China would be the hardest hit, but the punishing duties imposed on most Asian countries were a profound shock.

Fortunately, with financial markets reeling, Trump announced a 90-day pause on most of these “reciprocal” tariffs just hours after they took effect. Asian governments benefiting from this reprieve must now use the time they have gained to forge a more unified response and take bold initiatives that give them more leverage with the US.

Consider that the tariff rate initially imposed on my country, Sri Lanka, which is only a few years removed from a political and economic crisis that forced our president to flee and pushed the economy to the brink of collapse, was a whopping 44 percent. Given that the US is Sri Lanka’s largest export market by far, Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs would deliver a massive blow to the country’s recovery when (I hesitate to say “if”) they are imposed.

Other Asian countries fared little better, and a few were hit even harder, with rates of 49 percent for Cambodia, 48 percent for Laos and 46 percent for Vietnam. So onerous were these proposed duties that one might wonder whether Trump is compensating for his avoidance of military service in the Vietnam War by waging economic warfare on the countries of Indochina that were involved in that conflict.

Now that the Vietnamese government, which swiftly raised the white flag by offering to eliminate all tariffs on US imports, has agreed to start trade talks during the pause, Trump must already think that he has won.

Vietnam’s attempt to appease Trump will yield few, if any, benefits for the country, because Trump never negotiates in good faith. Worse, the country’s actions are setting a high bar, at least in the eyes of the US administration’s trade negotiators, for what its partners in ASEAN will now be expected to deliver.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

But the current ASEAN chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, can still marshal the full power of the bloc to present a unified front and develop policy initiatives that can help shield members from the economic disruption caused by Trump’s tariffs.

Popular

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era

Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Related Articles

Trump’s tariffs hit East Asia hard, but Americans pay the price

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Malaysia to host China's Xi Jinping from April 15

ASEAN urges 'boldly' integrating region's economies amid US tariff worries

Related Article

Trump’s tariffs hit East Asia hard, but Americans pay the price

ASEAN to tout trade, investment at Expo 2025 Osaka

Towards a post-American South China Sea

Malaysia to host China's Xi Jinping from April 15

ASEAN urges 'boldly' integrating region's economies amid US tariff worries

Popular

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister

President Prabowo meets Russian deputy prime minister
Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era

Scale or sink: How to compete in new global trade era
Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

Indonesian Embassy urges students in US to be cautious amid visa concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
United States President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting on Feb. 28, 2019, during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi.
Academia

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit
Tourists read leaflets as they look at portraits of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh on March 28.
Academia

Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge
The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025.
Academia

ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

Highlight
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Economy

Businesses fret over rising shipping costs amid US-China trade war
Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Editorial

The hyped KUHAP
An aerial photo of the overflow of the Ciliwung River that inundates roads and settlements in Jatinegara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition
Economy

Retail sales barely grow despite Idul Fitri boost
Archipelago

Garut Police arrest ob-gyn for alleged sexual abuse of patients
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026
Tech

Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
Europe

WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics
Tech

Govt to classify ride hailing drivers as micro business
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.