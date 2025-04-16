Making the case for ASEAN's relevance: Can Indonesia lead the way?

The 2025 ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is seen on April 10, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in Malaysia. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

If Indonesia seeks to play a leadership role globally, it must start by strengthening its regional peacemaking initiatives.

S outheast Asia’s regional cooperation has been a cornerstone of peace, stability and economic growth for decades. As one of the oldest regional organizations in the world, ASEAN has long played a pivotal role in shaping the region's geopolitical landscape.

But today, ASEAN finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with internal divisions, external pressures and a shifting global order. If it is to maintain its relevance, ASEAN needs a clear vision, strong leadership and a sense of unity—qualities that are now more crucial than ever.

At the heart of ASEAN's struggles is its internal fragmentation. Once heralded as a model of regional cooperation, ASEAN is now struggling to present a unified front on key issues. The ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the simmering tensions in the South China Sea have exposed deep fissures between member states.

There is no common stance on how to address these crises, with some countries prioritizing their own national interests over the collective good. The lack of a coherent strategy risks undermining ASEAN’s ability to present itself as a credible force for peace and stability in the region.

Externally, ASEAN’s influence is also waning. Once the key player in facilitating dialogue between global powers, ASEAN now finds itself sidelined as new, minilateral initiatives gain traction. Major powers such as the United States, China and India have turned to their own frameworks to address issues in the region, bypassing ASEAN-led platforms.

The idea of “ASEAN centrality” has become increasingly hollow, as ASEAN struggles to assert its voice amid intensifying geopolitical rivalries. The bloc's ability to shape the region's future is being overshadowed by more exclusive groupings that often leave ASEAN on the periphery.

This is where Indonesia comes into the picture. As a regional heavyweight and a founding member of ASEAN, Indonesia is uniquely positioned to reinvigorate the organization.