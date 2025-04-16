TheJakartaPost

Making the case for ASEAN's relevance: Can Indonesia lead the way?

If Indonesia seeks to play a leadership role globally, it must start by strengthening its regional peacemaking initiatives.

Jusuf Wanandi (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, April 16, 2025

The 2025 ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting is seen on April 10, 2025, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center in Malaysia. (Reuters/Hasnoor Hussain)

S

outheast Asia’s regional cooperation has been a cornerstone of peace, stability and economic growth for decades. As one of the oldest regional organizations in the world, ASEAN has long played a pivotal role in shaping the region's geopolitical landscape.

But today, ASEAN finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with internal divisions, external pressures and a shifting global order. If it is to maintain its relevance, ASEAN needs a clear vision, strong leadership and a sense of unity—qualities that are now more crucial than ever.

At the heart of ASEAN's struggles is its internal fragmentation. Once heralded as a model of regional cooperation, ASEAN is now struggling to present a unified front on key issues. The ongoing crisis in Myanmar and the simmering tensions in the South China Sea have exposed deep fissures between member states.

There is no common stance on how to address these crises, with some countries prioritizing their own national interests over the collective good. The lack of a coherent strategy risks undermining ASEAN’s ability to present itself as a credible force for peace and stability in the region.

Externally, ASEAN’s influence is also waning. Once the key player in facilitating dialogue between global powers, ASEAN now finds itself sidelined as new, minilateral initiatives gain traction. Major powers such as the United States, China and India have turned to their own frameworks to address issues in the region, bypassing ASEAN-led platforms.

The idea of “ASEAN centrality” has become increasingly hollow, as ASEAN struggles to assert its voice amid intensifying geopolitical rivalries. The bloc's ability to shape the region's future is being overshadowed by more exclusive groupings that often leave ASEAN on the periphery.

This is where Indonesia comes into the picture. As a regional heavyweight and a founding member of ASEAN, Indonesia is uniquely positioned to reinvigorate the organization.

United States President Donald Trump (right) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un hold a meeting on Feb. 28, 2019, during the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi.
Academia

South Korea, Indonesia can cooperate in hosting North Korea-US summit
Tourists read leaflets as they look at portraits of victims of the Khmer Rouge regime at the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum in Phnom Penh on March 28.
Academia

Cambodia still haunted by Khmer Rouge
The logo of ASEAN, is pictured ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' (AMM) retreat meeting at the Langkawi International Convention Centre in Malaysia's resort island of Langkawi on Jan. 17, 2025.
Academia

ASEAN should expand to counter Trump's tariffs

A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023 at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022.
Economy

Businesses fret over rising shipping costs amid US-China trade war
Illustration of Indonesian Criminal Code (KUHP).
Editorial

The hyped KUHAP
An aerial photo of the overflow of the Ciliwung River that inundates roads and settlements in Jatinegara, Jakarta, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026

Politics

Wilmar’s legal officer named suspect in palm oil bribery case
Archipelago

Two more Indonesian geoparks get UNESCO recognition
Economy

Retail sales barely grow despite Idul Fitri boost
Archipelago

Garut Police arrest ob-gyn for alleged sexual abuse of patients
Jakarta

Pramono aims to complete Ciliwung River normalization by 2026
Tech

Europe seeks to break its US tech addiction
Europe

WHO countries reach landmark agreement on tackling future pandemics
Tech

Govt to classify ride hailing drivers as micro business
