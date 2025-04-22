From command to conversation: Fixing Prabowo’s public communications problems

President Prabowo Subianto welcomes seven senior journalists at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java, on April 6, 2025. (Courtesy of/The President's media team)

I n the first half-year of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, Indonesia has lurched from one communication fiasco to the next.

A much-anticipated tax change was rolled out with scant explanation and hastily withdrawn after public outrage. A top general dismissed critics of a military reform as "country bumpkins" unfit to comment. And when a Tempo journalist received a gruesome threat in the form of a severed pig’s head, a presidential spokesperson infamously quipped "just cook it."

These gaffes, while sensational, underscore a deeper malaise: A fundamental breakdown in how the presidency communicates with the public. Without correction, Prabowo’s government risks squandering public trust and credibility at a pivotal political moment.

To his credit, President Prabowo appears increasingly aware of this shortcoming. In recent weeks, he has reached out through a series of media engagements, including an unscripted three-hour interview with senior editors and a closed-door session with economists and investors.

In all three instances, including earlier remarks at a cabinet meeting, he stressed one thing: The urgent need to improve public communication.

But sporadic appearances are not enough. These gestures have yet to materialize into a coherent strategy. Public confusion persists, often due to uncoordinated or delayed responses by government spokespeople.

Viewpoint Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The debacle involving influencer Deddy Corbuzier, who called a primary school student "a pea" after the child criticized the free nutritious meal program, is a case in point. Strangely, despite the controversy, Deddy was appointed a special staff member to the defense minister.